Everything You Need to Know About Wayfair’s Way Day Sale — Plus Deals You Can Shop Right Now!

For those of us who like to keep an eye out for steals and deals, there are certain sale events we look forward to each year. While there are some biggies on the way (I’m looking at you Memorial Day), one of our very favorite springtime sales? Wayfair’s Way Day. The annual sale is Wayfair’s biggest event with savings on everything you need for your home, kitchen, outdoor space, and more. So when does the sale start, how long is it running, and what kind of deals can you expect to find? We answer all your biggest questions below.