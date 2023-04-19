Newsletters
News
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

Everything You Need to Know About Wayfair’s Way Day Sale — Plus Deals You Can Shop Right Now!

Sarah M. Vazquez
Sarah M. VazquezCommerce SEO Editor
Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order).
Follow
published about 6 hours ago
SaveComments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Viv Yapp

For those of us who like to keep an eye out for steals and deals, there are certain sale events we look forward to each year. While there are some biggies on the way (I’m looking at you Memorial Day), one of our very favorite springtime sales? Wayfair’s Way Day. The annual sale is Wayfair’s biggest event with savings on everything you need for your home, kitchen, outdoor space, and more. So when does the sale start, how long is it running, and what kind of deals can you expect to find? We answer all your biggest questions below.

What is Way Day?

For more content like this follow

Way Day is Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year! The brand’s signature annual event, Way Day is when you’ll find some of the steepest sales around. In fact, over the past few years, we’ve seen savings as big as 80 percent off sitewide on everything you could need for your home including rugs, sofas, mattresses, outdoor furniture, and more. The best part? These deals also typically extend to their sister sites AllModern, Joss & Main, and Birch Lane, too.

When is Way Day 2023?

Traditionally, Way Day is a two-day event that takes place towards the end of April and this year is no different with the sale taking place from April 26-27. Get ready!

How Often is Way Day?

While Way Day has historically been a one-time-only annual event, last year there were actually two Way Day sales. The first sale took place April 27-28 in line with their typical. The second sale came as a surprise later in the year on October 27-28 as a lead-up to Black Friday and holiday sales. Will there be a second Way Day in 2023? Only time will tell.

Wayfair Home Deals You Can Shop Now

While Way Day is still a week away, you don’t have to wait for the sale to officially start to take advantage of Wayfair’s low prices — there are plenty of great Wayfair deals that are already live! Below, we rounded up 10 of the best Wayfair home deals you can shop right now.

1 / 9
Garzon Square Arm Loveseat
Wayfair
$339.99
was $399.99

How gorgeous is this faux leather sofa? This mid-century beauty has a sleek silhouette complete with button-tufted detailing and dowel legs for a piece that'll elevate any space.

Buy Now
2 / 9
Mitcham Trestle Dining Table
Wayfair
$166.99
was $657.00

With a dark brown hue that skews gray, this dining table is an attention-grabber. Seating up to six, the star of the show is the trestle base, featuring two angled supports for an intricate design you're bound to get compliments on.

Buy Now
3 / 9
Dov Power Loom Performance Gray/Cream Rug, 5'3" by 7'3"
Wayfair
$101.99
was $150.00

It's amazing how much difference a new area rug makes. This contemporary design comes in a neutral color palette to brighten up your space without overwhelming it. The faded effect adds a perfectly lived-in feel.

Buy Now
4 / 9
Halton Nesting Tables
Wayfair
$55.99
was $107.99

Why opt for one table when you can snag a set of two? This Wayfair duo looks lovely as a nesting pair, or the two pieces can be separated and utilized in different places. The style is great for those who lean more minimalist and modern — check out the dip-dyed legs!

Buy Now
5 / 9
Mullican Low Profile Platform Bed
Wayfair
$226.99
was $246.85

Coming in five chic hues, this bestselling linen bed features a straight headboard with curved sides, a finished back, and tapered black legs for a sleek, modern look that looks way more expensive than it is.

Buy Now
6 / 9
Sykes Corner Desk
Wayfair
$128.99
was $215.99

Looking to take advantage of an unused corner space? This wooden corner desk features classic mid-century styling, a drawer, and a gorgeous walnut-colored finish for one of the most effortlessly stylish picks on this list.

Buy Now
7 / 9
Melissus Square 4-Person Long Dining Set
Wayfair
$579.99
was $1430.00

Looking for a great outdoor dining set? This four-seater set comes in a host of neutral colors and is crafted from weather, water, and UV-resistant resin designed to look like wood for durability and style you'll love.

Buy Now
8 / 9
Perdue Velvet Wide Square Arm Convertible Sofa
Wayfair
$449.99
was $879.99

The Perdue Sofa is a longstanding Apartment Therapy favorite, thanks to its smart design, stylish look, and wide color selection. Featuring button-tufted seats, square arms, and velvet upholstery, this vintage-inspired convertible futon is a chic way to make sure your guests always have a comfortable place to stay.

Buy Now
9 / 9
Outdoor Dalke Rocking Metal Chair
Wayfair
$129.99
was $179.99

There's something so inviting about a good ol' patio glider chair. With a nearly five-star rating on Wayfair, the Charlton Home Sling Glider is one of the internet's favorite picks. Lightweight and durable, it's made with a sturdy iron frame and a quick-drying, weather-resistant mesh fabric, so you'll be using it for months and years to come.

Buy Now
 

How-To Toolkits