Everything You Need to Know About Wayfair’s Way Day Sale — Plus Deals You Can Shop Right Now!
For those of us who like to keep an eye out for steals and deals, there are certain sale events we look forward to each year. While there are some biggies on the way (I’m looking at you Memorial Day), one of our very favorite springtime sales? Wayfair’s Way Day. The annual sale is Wayfair’s biggest event with savings on everything you need for your home, kitchen, outdoor space, and more. So when does the sale start, how long is it running, and what kind of deals can you expect to find? We answer all your biggest questions below.
What is Way Day?
Way Day is Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year! The brand’s signature annual event, Way Day is when you’ll find some of the steepest sales around. In fact, over the past few years, we’ve seen savings as big as 80 percent off sitewide on everything you could need for your home including rugs, sofas, mattresses, outdoor furniture, and more. The best part? These deals also typically extend to their sister sites AllModern, Joss & Main, and Birch Lane, too.
When is Way Day 2023?
Traditionally, Way Day is a two-day event that takes place towards the end of April and this year is no different with the sale taking place from April 26-27. Get ready!
How Often is Way Day?
While Way Day has historically been a one-time-only annual event, last year there were actually two Way Day sales. The first sale took place April 27-28 in line with their typical. The second sale came as a surprise later in the year on October 27-28 as a lead-up to Black Friday and holiday sales. Will there be a second Way Day in 2023? Only time will tell.
Wayfair Home Deals You Can Shop Now
While Way Day is still a week away, you don’t have to wait for the sale to officially start to take advantage of Wayfair’s low prices — there are plenty of great Wayfair deals that are already live! Below, we rounded up 10 of the best Wayfair home deals you can shop right now.