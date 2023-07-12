This Game-Changing Glow Light Is the Ultimate Sleep Solution (and It’s Almost 40% Off for Prime Day)

I don’t know about you, but to make myself feel sleepy, I need my surroundings to feel as comfy and relaxing as possible (and honestly, a little bougie). To achieve the right ambiance and enter that perfectly drowsy state, there are a few key items you’ll need. Good bedding is a must, of course, as well as an effective fan during the summertime. I also enjoy a nice scent diffuser and some soft lighting. If none of your bedroom lights provide that low, calming vibe that you desire, you might just have to outsource. Fortunately, there are tons of good desk and table lamps out there, not to mention alarm clocks that double as nightlights. But for former commerce editor Jasmine, nothing beats the Casper Sleep Glow Light. Basically, it takes the traditional nightlight and turns it into the ultimate smart bedtime accessory. And now, it’s nearly 40 percent off for Prime Day!