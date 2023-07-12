This Game-Changing Glow Light Is the Ultimate Sleep Solution (and It’s Almost 40% Off for Prime Day)
I don’t know about you, but to make myself feel sleepy, I need my surroundings to feel as comfy and relaxing as possible (and honestly, a little bougie). To achieve the right ambiance and enter that perfectly drowsy state, there are a few key items you’ll need. Good bedding is a must, of course, as well as an effective fan during the summertime. I also enjoy a nice scent diffuser and some soft lighting. If none of your bedroom lights provide that low, calming vibe that you desire, you might just have to outsource. Fortunately, there are tons of good desk and table lamps out there, not to mention alarm clocks that double as nightlights. But for former commerce editor Jasmine, nothing beats the Casper Sleep Glow Light. Basically, it takes the traditional nightlight and turns it into the ultimate smart bedtime accessory. And now, it’s nearly 40 percent off for Prime Day!
What is the Casper Sleep Glow Light?
Measuring less than 6 inches tall, this luxe little Glow Light is perfect for bedrooms and nightstands of all sizes. It actually helps you fall asleep by emitting a warm yellow light, and in the morning, it emits a soft, gradually brightening light that contributes to a more peaceful awakening. You can simply plug the Glow Light in and manually adjust its settings by twisting the top, or you can download the Casper Glow app and customize the light from your smartphone. And once this gadget is done charging on its dock, you can remove it and set it anywhere you want. This feature also makes the Glow Light portable, so you can bring it with you to illuminate late-night bathroom or water runs.
Why We Love the Casper Sleep Glow Light
It goes without saying that this product is aesthetically pleasing, but as far as helping you slip into a deep slumber, former editor Jasmine will tell you that it really does work! In her own experience, downloading the Casper Glow app made all the difference. “While it is possible to operate the light without it, the app allows you to control what time you want to start the dimming process at night and brightening in the morning,” she wrote. “This light has made me much less restless as I wind down for bed, and I’m able to fall asleep faster.” An early riser, she also noted that the light helps her get up for the gym without startling her awake the way an unaccompanied phone alarm does.
Although this gadget is a bit of a splurge, you’ll find it to be worth every penny. “Even if it wasn’t on sale, given the positive effect it’s had on my sleep habits and its ease of use, I’d say it was totally worth it,” Jasmine added. “The soft, warm light it emits is just bright enough to get the job done, and surprisingly, I’ve found waking up to the Glow Light puts me in a better morning mood.”
So what are you waiting for? If you, too, would like to fall asleep and wake up every day in a more pleasant manner, now’s the perfect time to grab your own Glow Light. It’s only on sale for a limited time, so make use of that nearly 40 percent discount while you can.
Buy: Casper Sleep Glow Light, $78.85 (normally $129)