Is Home Depot Open on July 4th?

There’s nothing like sitting outside on a warm, sunny day (especially if you have the day off) while enjoying a beverage on your patio, so a comfortable armchair like the Hampton Bay Patio Lounge Chair might be worth the deal. If you’re all about tackling a to-do list, Home Depot has marked down some handy tools, such as a drill, ladder, and pressure washer. Somehow, you’ll find a way to keep yourself occupied before the fireworks start.



The Red, White, & Do More sale ends on July 4, so you can technically take advantage of these savings now until the holiday, but don’t wait too long!