Is Home Depot Open on July 4th?
It’s Fourth of July weekend, and Home Depot is welcoming ambitious hobbyists and crafters with their special holiday sales. Because the retailer will be open on Independence Day, it’s a great excuse to upgrade something in your household and save big on the tools and appliances needed for the job.
Home Depot will be open on the holiday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Those hours apply to most stores, so contact your local store to confirm their hours and prepare yourself to shop Home Depot’s Red, White, & Do More sale.
With a variety of indoor and outdoor appliances on sale, there’s bound to be something that catches your eye online or in-stores. Light up the Nexgrill Stainless Steel Gas Grill (which is on sale for $299) and roast a few hot dogs and hamburgers for the holiday. (And that’s not the only grill with a lowered price tag.) Looking to upgrade your refrigerator or dishwasher? Home Depot has a range of kitchen appliances on sale, plus you can venture into the patio furniture aisles and check out their current sales.
There’s nothing like sitting outside on a warm, sunny day (especially if you have the day off) while enjoying a beverage on your patio, so a comfortable armchair like the Hampton Bay Patio Lounge Chair might be worth the deal. If you’re all about tackling a to-do list, Home Depot has marked down some handy tools, such as a drill, ladder, and pressure washer. Somehow, you’ll find a way to keep yourself occupied before the fireworks start.
The Red, White, & Do More sale ends on July 4, so you can technically take advantage of these savings now until the holiday, but don’t wait too long!