Costco’s Fourth of July Hours Are Not What You’d Expect
July is prime time to stock up on things that’ll make the long, hot days more bearable — and, dare I say, enjoyable? Case in point: Costco sells a fan that actually keeps a whole room cool, heavy-duty camp chairs that let you enjoy your yard in peak comfort, an inflatable family-sized lounging pool, and a lot more, to take your summer to the next level.
If you’re thinking you need to snap up some of those outdoor essentials ASAP, you may also be wondering if Costco is open on the Fourth of July. After all, there’s nothing worse than realizing you want something to amp up your day off, only to arrive at a totally closed warehouse. And it’s a good thing you asked, because all Costco locations will be closed on July 4, 2024, in observance of Independence Day.
The store’s official website includes the holiday in its list of confirmed holiday closures, which also includes Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day. All stores should be open the rest of the week, so check your closest location to see its operating hours before hopping in the car.
While you’re at it on their website, you can order whatever you need regardless of the July 4 store closures, as long it’s not urgent. Their giant outdoor storage deck box will instantly clear your outdoor clutter, while their gas fire pit will warm up any unexpectedly cool nights (and help you take advantage of your outdoor space long after summer ends!).
Don’t have a Costco card, but feeling FOMO about these deals? Don’t sweat! Costco’s now partnering with Uber Eats in select locations so you can get in on great Kirkland products without shelling out for a membership. Check out more information about the partnership here, and note that non-members have to pay full price for items, while members can apply their membership discount to anything they order.