Is Trader Joe’s Open on July 4th?
On the Fourth of July weekend, you’re more than likely to be scrambling for last-minute items for a themed party or barbecue. Hosting a summer soirée over the holiday break is a task, but it can be well worth the time and energy — especially once you’ve got a grilled hot dog in your hand. Fortunately Trader Joe’s will be open on the holiday, but you’ll want to start your shopping early to miss the crowds.
In case you forget an ingredient for your cookout, you won’t have to worry too much, as Trader Joe’s will be open on the Fourth of July from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The store’s unlikely grilling staple of the summer is a block of the Atalanta halloumi cheese, and any cheese-lover will be wowed by its combination of “salty-briny feta cheese and the texture and creaminess of both mozzarella and paneer cheeses.” You’ll want to stock up on common grilling foods like burgers and hot dogs, but don’t sleep on Trader Joe’s frozen pizzas or seasonal vegetable kebabs. It’ll probably be hot outside, so desserts are a must, and there are over 20 new grocery items hitting the shelves this summer, including Tangerine Cream Bars and S’mores Ice Cream.
On the official Trader Joe’s website, there are 16 recommended recipes for grilling, ranging from chicken skewers to polenta sliders. If those ideas aren’t enough, check out these products at Trader Joe’s that are perfect for grilling.
And while you’re shopping, don’t forget to pick up one of Trader Joe’s popular planters for a simple centerpiece for the dining table!