Wayfair Is Offering Up to 70% Off Space-Saving Furniture and Decor — Shop Our Top Picks

Storage ottomans were a lifesaver in my small space — I use them to house my socks, but you can just as easily put blankets, books, or anything else that doesn’t quite have a place to go in there. And, if you don’t have a couch that you can stretch out on, an ottoman should definitely be paired with your loveseat or armchair so you have a footrest. Plus, this is one of the more stylish and modern ones I’ve come across!