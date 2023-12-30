This Was the Year of the Design “Cores”

But cottagecore isn’t the only core that flooded feeds in 2023. In fact, there were quite a few design trends that had their moments this year, and there’s no sign of them stopping in 2024. It’s all core this, core that, the way every scandal is a -gate. (Why -core is the default suffix for these trends is likely because core is the innermost part of something, so when it’s added to another word like clutter, it describes what an aesthetic is centered around — its core.)



If you couldn’t keep up with all of this year’s cores or just want to revisit some favorites, here are the cores that were, well, core to 2023.