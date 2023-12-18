15 Life-Changing Organizing Products That Cleared Our Clutter in 2023

On its face, Apartment Therapy might seem like a gold mine for home decor and furniture inspo. And it is, but as far as editor-tested products go, there are only so many sofas and planters each of us can accommodate in our humble abodes. One product category we can never have enough of, however, is organizers. As much as we try not to overload our apartments with unnecessary trinkets, there’s always a surface that can use decluttering, whether it’s the bathroom vanity, the closet, or the area under the kitchen sink. As a result, we’re always trying out and suggesting a new storage bench or cable manager, and 2023 was resultantly loaded with home organization recs.