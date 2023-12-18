15 Life-Changing Organizing Products That Cleared Our Clutter in 2023
On its face, Apartment Therapy might seem like a gold mine for home decor and furniture inspo. And it is, but as far as editor-tested products go, there are only so many sofas and planters each of us can accommodate in our humble abodes. One product category we can never have enough of, however, is organizers. As much as we try not to overload our apartments with unnecessary trinkets, there’s always a surface that can use decluttering, whether it’s the bathroom vanity, the closet, or the area under the kitchen sink. As a result, we’re always trying out and suggesting a new storage bench or cable manager, and 2023 was resultantly loaded with home organization recs.
The time has come to round up our favorite ones, which was no easy feat. But after thinking about which items we simply don’t want to go into 2024 without, we managed to procure the following list. Many of the picks won a spot in our Organization Awards earlier this year, while others won a permanent place in our hearts. So, have a browse, consider which parts of your own apartment could use some organizing, and pick up a few of these prized pieces for yourself.