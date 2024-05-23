Is Dollar General Open for Memorial Day This Year? Find Out
Even though a lot of their products cost well over $1 these days, Dollar General is still a prime spot for picking up all kinds of useful (and cute!) home essentials for way less than you’d spend at most other stores. The discount store has tens of thousands of locations in 48 states (in addition to online ordering!), so it’s always a great option for affordable shopping.
With Memorial Day weekend finally almost here, you might be hoping to find some cheap cups and plates for a BBQ, some outdoor party essentials like giant Jenga, or maybe just some last-minute grocery items or travel-sized toiletries. But as with every holiday weekend, you might be wondering, is Dollar General open on Memorial Day?
Well, there’s good news if the dollar store is your nearest go-to: Dollar General is open regular hours on Memorial Day 2024, a store representative confirmed to Apartment Therapy. Store hours might vary by location (many are open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m.), but all information regarding hours is available on dg.com or on the DG App.
In fact, Dollar General usually comes in clutch on national holidays. The store was open on Easter and even had extended hours over Thanksgiving, meaning you can usually count on it when you need some last-minute items. DG did close all of its locations for Christmas, though, so it’s always a good idea to check before hopping into your car to load up.
If you do stop by your local Dollar General over the holiday weekend, keep an eye out for things like trendy textured vases, seed grow kits (a perfect project for summer!), and more. And since major retailers like Costco are closing all locations on Memorial Day, you’ll be extra thankful for Dollar General’s open doors.