The Best Trader Joe’s Summer Planters You Might Have Missed
This summer, Trader Joe’s has gone above and beyond with their selection of thriving plants and decorative planters. Once you catch a glance of these succulents and their equally adorable pots, you’ll forget that you visited the store for groceries. Most of these planters are under $10, which makes them a perfect gift for a last-minute party, housewarming, or holiday.
Summer is going by fast, and Trader Joe’s is known for having their items fly off the shelf. These items are limited and might have already sold out, but you may have a chance to grab one of these planters before they’re completely gone for the season.
The Succulent Under the Sea
Earlier this summer, Trader Joe’s released these glug jug planters in white, gray, and blue. Ideally, they’re meant for bottom-watering succulents and traditionally look like koi fish. The amusing part of using these jugs is that they create a gurgling noise when you pour water out of them.
Rainbow Planters
Available just in time for Pride Month, these colorful rainbow planters hit the plant section at Trader Joe’s and didn’t stick around for long. From pothos to succulents, a variety of plants were placed in these planters, including the pink Tradescantia tricolor. Not to mention, the planters have a plastic container encasing the plants, so you can use them for any small foliage.
Ferns in Face Deco
How could you walk by this planter and not purchase it? The cute smile, button nose, and glasses atop the planter led to this product selling out in the blink of an eye last year, and it flew off shelves in a similar fashion this year. If the adorable face doesn’t immediately sell you, the planter is filled with easy-to-care ferns, which are perfect for new plant parents. And who doesn’t love ferns?
Volkswagen Vans
If you can’t afford getting a drivable Volkswagen van, maybe this mini planter from Trader Joe’s will do. With three different colors and a variety of foliage, there’s tons of options to choose from, plus the planter could make a nice pencil holder if your succulent gets too big.
Wood-Carved Animals
Imagine a windowsill full of these faux wood-carved animals. A snail, turtle, and bird have been carefully carved out of wood, and you’ll receive a famous Trader Joe’s succulent with the planter. For less than $5, it’ll be impossible to not purchase all three of them.
Flamingo Planter
Who needs a flamingo for their lawn when these planters exist? The bright pink, bird-shaped planter can be spotted a mile away, and it’ll be a nice addition to any maximalist’s home. Of course, a succulent comes with this kitschy planter.
Colorful Animal Planters
These colorful planters will be the first thing to catch your eye as you walk into Trader Joe’s, and you’ll probably end up leaving with more than one. Options include a chameleon, armadillo, cat, and dog, so these can easily make great gifts (or you could buy them all for yourself.) While giving customers another adorable planter for succulents, it’s clear that the grocery store has done it once again.