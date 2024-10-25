The Best Editor-Tested Bedding of 2024

Each category of bedding requires its own specific set of testing criteria, but they all boil down to the trifecta of feel, durability, and performance. So we considered three main questions: Does this product do what it claims to do? What does it feel like? How long does it last? Bedding that exceeded our expectations landed at the top of our Best List series, and we’ve put them all in one place to make your shopping experience hassle-free. Whether you’ve been looking for the perfect set of sheets or are in the market for a whole new sleep setup, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for the best bedding products that we tried this year: