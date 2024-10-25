The Best Editor-Tested Bedding of 2024
Any category of home product you can think of, we’ve tested it here at Apartment Therapy. Bath towels, vacuums, air purifiers, and even cosmetic organizers have all been rigorously reviewed by our team. Bedding is no exception. We take our bedding very seriously, all the way from the mattress on the bottom to the quilt we put on top. Finding the winning combination of items is key to getting the best night’s sleep — but it’s no easy task considering how many brands and different types of materials are out there. However, that’s where we come in.
Each category of bedding requires its own specific set of testing criteria, but they all boil down to the trifecta of feel, durability, and performance. So we considered three main questions: Does this product do what it claims to do? What does it feel like? How long does it last? Bedding that exceeded our expectations landed at the top of our Best List series, and we’ve put them all in one place to make your shopping experience hassle-free. Whether you’ve been looking for the perfect set of sheets or are in the market for a whole new sleep setup, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for the best bedding products that we tried this year:
The Best Bedding of 2024
- The Best Mattress: Beautyrest Black Mattress
- The Best Mattress Topper: Sleepyhead Super Topper
- The Best Mattress Protector: Sijo Eucalyptus Mattress Protector
- The Best Pillow: Cushion Lab CloudLoft Pillow
- The Best Pillow for Back Sleepers: TEMPUR-Symphony Pillow
- The Best Pillow for Side Sleepers: Honeydew Side Sleeper Pillow
- The Best Silk Pillowcase: Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
- The Best Sleep Mask: Baloo Weighted Sleep Stone Mask
- The Best Comforter: Nest Bedding Silk Cloud Comforter
- The Best Duvet Cover: Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover
- The Best Bed Blanket: Quince Organic Lofty Waffle Blanket
- The Best Quilt/Coverlet: The Company Store Company Cotton Voile Quilt
- The Best Cooling Sheets: Sleep Number True Temp Sheet Set
- The Best Organic Sheets: Brooklinen Organic Cotton Core Sheet Set
- The Best Linen Sheets: Pottery Barn Belgian Flax Linen Sheet Set
- The Best Cotton Percale Sheets: Sijo Organic CrispCool Cotton Sheet Set
Best Mattress: Beautyrest Black Mattress
Earning high scores for major features like pressure relief, comfort, and support, it’s no wonder Beautyrest Black Mattress was the Best Overall mattress winner this year. The Black Mattress is constructed out of the brand’s Triple-Stranded Pocketed Coil Technology, which provides optimal core support. There are four different versions available, ranging from Series One to Series Four. The higher the number, the more pressure relief and support benefits it offers.
The mattress has gel memory foam, which contours to your shape, and temperature-regulating technology that transfers body heat away. This type of foam also channels airflow through the mattress, keeping you comfortable all night long. The brand also has 10 firmness levels for every type of sleeper. For instance, if you tend to end up on your stomach or back, extra firm is the way to go; if you’re a side sleeper that likes some extra cushion, you can’t go wrong with the plush pillow top option.
Commerce writer Haley opted for the Series Two with a medium feel, which is so thick that she’s started calling it her “princess bed.” “The gel memory foam immediately contoured to my body, while the triple-stranded pocketed technology absorbed any motion transfer,” her review reads. “I could bounce on one side, and the other side wouldn’t budge an inch. It’s ideal for light sleepers who share a bed — you won’t even notice someone else is there unless you reach out and touch them!”
Read our full review of the Beautyrest Black Mattress.
Specifications:
- Available in 4 models and 4 heights
- 3 layers featured in all models: Temperature-regulating cover, gel memory foam, and pocketed coils
- Additional layers for premium mattresses include cooling foam, pressure-relieving foam, responsive latex, and conforming Nano coils
- 10 feels that include Medium, Firm, Extra Firm, Plush, and Pillow Top
- Free white glove delivery
- CertiPUR-US-certified
- 100-night trial
- 10-year warranty
Who It’s Best For: Those who sleep hot; those who want a highly customizable mattress that’ll accommodate your needs.
Good to Know: “I personally love the thickness of my Series Two, but it definitely wouldn’t fit all standard sheets, so that’s an important detail to consider,” Haley says. “Another thing to note is that you’ll need a box spring. If you don’t have one, be sure to factor that into the overall price.”
Best Mattress Topper: Sleepyhead Super Topper
Craving cool, plush comfort? The Sleepyhead Super Topper is your best bet. Sold in two-inch and three-inch options, the topper is made of gel- and copper-infused memory foam to ensure a comfortable night’s sleep. In addition to its cooling effect, the topper offers optimal pressure point relief, along with a hint of added height, which makes any bed look that much more regal. Another enormous bonus is that it comes with a cooling, washable cover, so you don’t have to worry about cramming the entire topper in the washing machine. It also is equipped with an anti-slip bottom so it won’t budge during the night.
“I was presently surprised by this topper,” says executive lifestyle director, Charli. “It’s very cozy, yet it offers great support, great cooling effects, and lots of pressure relief. I tried it in the full size for our guest room and our recent overnight guests asked where it came from — they want their own at home!”
Specifications:
- 50% gel and 50% copper-infused memory foam interior; CoolTech 2.0 cover
- Available in 6 sizes and 2 heights
- Machine-washable cover
- CertiPUR-US and OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified
- Good-till-graduation warranty
- 60-night trial
Who It’s Best For: Those looking for a mattress topper that’s easy to care for; sleepers who run hot.
Good to Know: The Sleepyhead Mattress Topper is sold in two-inch and three-inch heights, so be sure to pick the one that best aligns with your sleep goals.
Best Mattress Protector: Sijo Eucalyptus Mattress Protector
Rarely in life is there a “total package” product that checks all the boxes, but the Sijo Eucalyptus Mattress Protector actually does. If you’re looking for comfort, utility, temperature regulation, sustainable materials, and an affordable price point all in one, look no further. Not only is it 100% waterproof, but it’s also made from eco-friendly Tencel lyocell, a fabric made from responsibly farmed bamboo and other wood sources. Don’t let the thought of sleeping on bamboo or wood scare you: These natural fibers actually create a super soft fabric that is naturally cooling, antimicrobial, and hypoallergenic. Unlike many other waterproof mattress pads that crinkle and have a plastic-y feel, Sijo’s Tencel fabric makes zero noise as you move around in bed. It also has a continuous elastic hem that wraps securely around the mattress, ensuring that it stays snugly in place and won’t bunch or shift.
Commerce editor Britt was impressed by how undetectable the Sijo mattress protector was when she tried it: “In the past, I’ve shied away from mattress protectors, thinking they’d be as noisy as they were when I was a kid. However, I really love this one from Sijo! It’s waterproof yet quiet, so I often forget it’s on my mattress. It doesn’t trap heat or get bunched up under my sheets, so I continue to sleep comfortably, and I love the assurance that my mattress is protected from spills, sweat, or any other mishaps that could affect its quality. It’s really the best!”
Read our full review of the Sijo Eucalyptus Mattress Protector.
Specifications:
- Tencel lyocell cover with recycled polyester lining and skirt
- Available in 6 sizes
- Fits mattresses up to 18″
- Waterproof
- Machine wash cold on gentle cycle; tumble dry low
- OEKO-TEX, FSC, and Asthma & Allergy Friendly certifications
- 7-day trial
Who It’s Best For: Those who want a waterproof mattress protector without having to feel or hear a waterproof mattress protector; those who sleep warm and want a cooling layer.
Good to Know: There are no chemical treatments or coatings used, and yet, both the
Best Pillow: Cushion Lab CloudLoft Pillow
If you want to take your quality of sleep to the next level, allow us to point you in the direction of Cushion Lab’s CloudLoft Pillow. It has topped our list for a number of reasons: Its expert blend of softness and support, for one, that makes it suited for all kinds of sleepers. That can be attributed to its unique blend of foam and fluffy microfiber that makes you feel like you’re actually resting your head and neck on a cloud. The material contours to your shape, keeping you elevated and cocooned all night long. To top it off, it comes with a cover that’s smooth and cooling, and it claims to reduce hair frizz and sleep lines.
Allison, AT’s Director of Brand Activation, is a back and side sleeper, and she swears that the pillow is as lofty as it claims, allowing her “to sleep comfortably without sinking down or waking up with a stiff neck.”
“This pillow never flattened out and while it was filled and supportive it wasn’t too stiff. It was the perfect balance and conformed to my neck and shoulders,” she continues. “I never had to re-fluff the pillow in the middle of the night like I typically had to do with my other pillows that would flatten easily.
Specifications:
- Nylon-spandex cover with microfiber and memory foam fill
- Available in 2 sizes
- Machine-washable cover
- Certi-PUR US-certified memory foam
- 1-year limited warranty
Who It’s Best For: Those looking for a pillow that works for all sleeping positions; those who prefer a super-fluffy feel.
Good to Know: You can purchase two and get $7 off, three to get $10 off, and four to get $20 off.
Best Pillow for Back Sleepers: TEMPUR-Symphony Pillow
The dual-sided TEMPUR-Symphony Pillow combines the benefits of two pillow types into one product. One side of this Best List winner is slightly arched to appeal to back sleepers, while the other is flatter for those who sleep on their sides and stomachs. “This pillow is a hybrid sleeper’s dream!” says Charli. “I’m a side sleeper who often winds up on my back in the middle of the night. I love that I can flip it over to meet whichever need I have.”
Made from TEMPUR Material memory foam, the TEMPUR-Symphony Pillow is specially designed to relieve pressure and adapt to your specific shape the more you use it. “I have a lot of neck pain at night, and this pillow made me forget that was even a thing,” Charli says. It even comes with a hypoallergenic polyester cover that’s easy to remove and throw into the washing machine.
Specifications:
- 100% polyester cover with TEMPUR Material memory foam fill
- 24″ x 17″
- 5″ loft
- Soft feel
- Hypoallergenic
- Cover is machine washable in cold water; tumble dry low (do not over dry)
- 5-year limited warranty
Who It’s Best For: Back and hybrid sleepers who want a pillow that’s incredibly supportive.
Good to Know: The pillow insert cannot be washed.
Best Pillow for Side Sleepers: Honeydew Side Sleeper Pillow
Family-owned and made in the USA for over 30 years, this successful business strives to bring comfort in every pillow they create. “This side-sleeper pillow blew me away,” says Charli. “Not only is it beautifully made, but it’s also the softest side sleeper pillow I’ve ever used that doesn’t sacrifice pressure relief or neck support. I was impressed with the unboxing, the cooling, and the night-after-night softness and support. This side sleeper is officially a believer!” Designed with cooling copper gel memory, the Honeydew Scrumptious Side Pillow not only works to cool you down at night, but it also adds softness to the overall feel. The fill is fully adjustable to your firmness needs, too, with help from the pillow’s hidden zipper.
“From my neck to my shoulders and even my back, I could instantly feel my body being aligned,” says commerce SEO editor Sarah. “Needless to say, I was excited to get to bed. That night I got what I can only describe as the best sleep of my life.” However, the proof is really in how she felt afterward. “The next morning, I woke up with no pain whatsoever, and more than four months later, I’m still sleeping the same. If I had to sum up my thoughts on this pillow in two words, it would be this: miracle worker.”
Read our full review of Honeydew Side Sleeper Pillow.
Specifications:
- Cotton and tencel cover with gel memory foam, microfiber, and down alternative fill
- Available in 2 sizes
- Adjustable firmness
- Machine-washable cover
- Certi-PUR US and OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified
- 3-year warranty
Who It’s Best For: Those who sleep hot; those who have neck pain.
Good to Know: When you first unbox the pillow, you can toss it in the dryer on low to have it fluff up more quickly.
Best Silk Pillowcase: Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Brooklinen’s Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is the best for a reason: It makes you feel like royalty as soon as it arrives. Made with ultra-smooth, long-staple mulberry silk, the pillowcase comes neatly rolled in a small box that makes it feel special before you even open it. Britt owns two of these stellar pillowcases, and one of the first things she noticed was “that the fabric slipped right between my fingers, which was a good sign for how it would affect my hair once I started using them.”
The biggest pro about this pillowcase, aside from its dynamic color availability, is how it feels. The silk is noticeably cool to the touch, which keeps you from needing to flip your pillows throughout the night for relief. “It was so nice to sleep on something super soft that doesn’t trap heat,” says Britt. “The pillowcases left my hair and skin looking perfect. I’m a stomach sleeper, so I know all about waking with pillowcase wrinkles on your face. With Brooklinen’s silk pillowcase, there’s no stiffness or resistance to cause bunching. As a result, I woke up with my skin as smooth as it was when I went to bed the night before.”
Read our full review of the Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase.
Specifications:
- 100% mulberry silk
- 22 momme count
- Envelope closure
- Available in 2 sizes and 7 colors
- OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified
- Hand wash or machine wash cold with a pH-neutral detergent; lay flat to dry
Who It’s Best For: Someone who sleeps hot and wants to feel good from the second they open the box.
Good to Know: You can also purchase Brooklinen’s Mulberry Silk Pillowcase as a bundle, which includes a silk eye mask so you can really catch those Zzzs. Scrunchies and a solo eye mask are also available.
Best Sleep Mask: Baloo Weighted Sleep Stone Mask
Baloo’s Weighted Silk Sleep Stone Mask has it all: light blocking, sound muffling, and mulberry silk that’s great for your skin, all of which earned it top marks from Britt. You can even pop it into the freezer during the summer for an extra bit of cooling — or year-round for a bit of de-puffing. The mask is weighted gently so that it conforms comfortably to your face, keeping it secure and in place all night long. There’s even a crystal sewn inside that’s meant to “channel good energy right to your third eye,” which can’t hurt. You can opt for amethyst, which is said to help to clear the mind for better sleep, or rose quartz for cultivating love.
“I usually sleep hot with sleep masks, which is why I don’t typically wear them, but this mask didn’t overheat my face at all!” Britt says, adding that it totally changed her stance on sleep masks. “It’s so cozy and I felt so relaxed when wearing it. My face didn’t sweat, and I slept like a baby! I love this mask so much that I even bring it with me when I travel!”
Specifications:
- 100% mulberry silk with cotton and poly lining and lead-free glass beads
- Velcro closure
- Available in 2 colors
- Hand wash only with gentle detergent; towel blot then lay flat to dry
Who It’s Best For: Those who run hot when they sleep and who need to block out sound in addition to light.
Good to Know: There’s a non-weighted version, which is just as comfortable and light-blocking as its counterpart!
Best Comforter: Nest Bedding Silk Cloud Comforter
Nest Bedding consistently turns out some of our favorite bedding — its wool comforter is another one we love for the cooler months — so it comes as no surprise that its Silk Cloud Comforter has topped our list of comforter favorites. If wool or down (or down alternative) fills are a bit too heavy for you during the warmer parts of the year, silk is a solid bet, serving as an alternative that doesn’t retain heat. Combined with the smooth cotton cover, it really will leave you feeling like a lofty cloud covering you while you sleep. No more kicking off the comforter in the middle of the night!
You can take it from our commerce coordinator, Mila. She has always run hot while sleeping, but this breathable comforter has kept her from sweating throughout the night, even during the summer. “As someone who used to constantly toss and turn in their sleep from how hot my comforter made me, this Silk Cloud Comforter adds the perfect level of coziness while still giving me that cooling effect,” she explains. “And I can still snuggle up in it sometimes without needing to turn the AC on!”
Specifications:
- 100% certified organic sateen cotton cover with 100% mulberry silk fill
- 300 thread count
- Available in 2 sizes
- Fair Trade-certified, FSC-certified, and Silk Quality Standard
- Spot clean or dry clean only
- 1-year warranty
- 30-night trial
Who It’s Best For: Hot sleepers; those looking for a comforter they can bundle up in year-round, regardless of the season.
Good to Know: If you bundle the comforter with the Bamboo Luxury Duvet Cover, you’ll get 20% off.
Best Duvet Cover: Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover
Approved by Oprah and AT editors alike, Cozy Earth excels in home comforts from bedding and bath essentials to loungewear. The brand’s Bamboo Duvet Cover was THE editor-favorite this year, boasting 17 colors that match the beloved bamboo sheet set. Made with 100% premium viscose, a fabric derived from bamboo pulp, this silky smooth duvet cover is a step up from the norm.
“I’ve tested a lot of duvet covers over the years, but this Cozy Earth one takes the cake,” says SEO commerce editor Sarah. “It’s one of the softest I’ve ever tried, it keeps me cool (a must as a hot sleeper), and it comes in some of the prettiest colors I’ve come across. But the best part about this duvet is how smart the interior design is. Most duvet covers feature ties or snaps in each of the four corners, but this duvet adds extra snaps to the center of each side, making sure your insert never moves. I truly don’t think I’ll ever use another duvet cover again.”
Specifications:
- 100% bamboo
- Bottom tie closure with interior snap closures
- Available in 3 sizes and 17 colors
- Machine wash cold; tumble dry normal
- 100-night sleep trial
Who It’s Best For: Those who want a duvet cover that can be used all year long; those who prefer a cooling duvet cover; those who love bamboo bedding.
Good to Know: This duvet cover is also available in a linen-bamboo blend. “I have a thing for linen — its natural charm and comfort make it a top pick for my bedding. So, when I was handed this duvet to test, my immediate response was a straightforward ‘yes, please,’” Haley says in her review. “What sealed the deal for me were the practical features: snap closures for a secure fit (no annoying ties!) and a discreet zip closure that blends into the overall design. All I wish is that they would have more color options so I could get another to match my bedroom!”
Best Bed Blanket: Quince Organic Lofty Waffle Blanket
Our top pick this year, Quince’s Organic Lofty Waffle Blanket, is made from 100% long-staple organic cotton and free from harmful dyes, chemicals, and toxins often used in the textile manufacturing process. This plush, soft, and oh-so-cozy find is even made in facilities that run on windmill-generated power and use water created through reverse osmosis. It also has a trendy and breathable waffle texture that helps to keep you warm without overheating. You can use it on its own or as an additional bedding layer for an added dose of comfort.
“I like the waffle-weave texture and have found it to be warmer than I expected,” says AT contributor Nic. Even better: At under $100, it’s top-quality, ethically produced bedding. Quince sells directly to consumers, forgoing the high costs associated with traditional retail supply chains. “I used this blanket to replace a similar model I had from a more expensive brand,” he adds. “This blanket seems a little sturdier, which is surprising because of how light it feels overall. I’ve been using it as my primary blanket during the winter — it’s that warm!”
Specifications:
- 100% organic cotton
- Available in 3 sizes and 4 colors
- OEKO-TEX Standard 100 and GOTS-certified
- Machine wash cool; tumble dry low
Who It’s Best For: Those who have sensitive skin; those who want bedding that is sustainably and ethically produced.
Good to Know: The blanket might seem a little small when you first take it out of the dryer, but it will return back to full size after a few hours on your bed.
Best Quilt/Coverlet: The Company Store Company Cotton Voile Quilt
The Company Cotton Voile Quilt from The Company Store is not only the best cotton quilt that we tested, but it also has the best color offerings. With 19 hues to choose from — including both cool- and warm-toned options — this quilt is perfect for literally anyone looking to embrace breathable, lightweight bedding for spring and summer, as well as those simply looking to add another layer at the end of their bed all year round. “In the colder months, I use it as a layer between sheets and duvet; in the warmer months, it’s the main bedding with just sheets,” says contributor Tara.
Specifications:
- 100% cotton voile with 100% cotton fill
- Available in 3 sizes and 19 colors
- Machine wash cold on a gentle cycle; tumble dry low
Who It’s Best For: Anyone craving a solid pop of color on their bed; those looking for a quilt that’s under $200.
Good to Know: Some shoppers report that the quilt shrinks in the dryer.
*Note: The Company Cotton Voile Quilt is our Best Value selection. Our Best Overall pick, Cozy Earth’s Bamboo Coverlet, is currently out of stock in most sizes.
Best Cooling Sheets: Sleep Number True Temp Sheet Set
A high-quality sheet that also doesn’t leave you drenched in a pool of your own sweat in the morning is already not an easy find. But to find sheets that not only cool you down, don’t shed after a first wash, and get even softer the longer you use them? Almost impossible! That’s why when we do discover a set that checks all of those boxes, we shout it from the rooftops. You’ll find Charli doing just that about Sleep Number’s True Temp sheets.
There are a number of features that makes this set stand out above the rest: The brand’s 37.5 Technology, for one, is built to absorb and release excess heat. Its design creates a perfect fit around your mattress, even if you have an adjustable smart bed. Last but not least, the fully elasticized edge guarantees that they don’t budge.
“I’m beyond impressed with the softness of this sheet set and its cooling capabilities,” Charli says. “It kept me cool all night (which is a huge feat) and washes so easily. The Exact Fit design is really important because as a hot sleeper when I sweat and stick to the sheets at night, they often move or shift. Not these! They’re practically perfect!”
Specifications:
- 76% cotton, 22% 37.5 polyester, and 2% spandex
- 300 thread count
- Fits mattresses up to 15″
- Includes 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet (Split King and Split California King sets contain two Twin Long fitted sheets), and 2 pillowcases
- Machine-wash gentle cycle in cold water with mild detergent; tumble dry on low or line dry
- OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified
- Available in 7 sizes and 6 colors
Who It’s Best For: If you run hot during the night like Charli, you’ll want to keep these splurgy sheets on your bed year-round, but they’re also worth it for those who don’t, but tend to overheat in the summer.
Good to Know: This set is temperature-balancing, rather than just cooling. That means that if you get chilly, they will warm you up to the optimal temperature, too!
Best Organic Sheets: Brooklinen Organic Cotton Core Sheet Set
If you ask an AT editor for bedding recommendations, one of the first places you’ll likely be told to look at is Brooklinen. It’s the home of many Best List winners and editor favorites from silk pillowcases and bath towels to home fragrances. The brand’s Organic Collection is made up of ultra-comfy and durable bedding and bath staples that include the Organic Core Sheet Set. These luxurious percale sheets are made with 100% long-staple organic cotton, have a cozy, lived-in look, and are naturally breathable. All in all, it’s safe to say that they’re a must-have as the weather warms up.
“These are the PERFECT sheets for summer, or for year-round use if you’re a hot sleeper,” says AT shopping writer Nikol. “The material is durable but very thin and lightweight. It wrinkles easily, but I like this vibe for summer; it makes the sheets look breezy and casual. The breathability is excellent. I got my sheets in white, but they come in other cool colors, like vanilla and warm clay.” Available in six colors, four of which are limited edition, these organic sheets are the epitome of effortlessly chic.
Read our full review of the Brooklinen Organic Cotton Core Sheets.
Specifications:
- 100% organic cotton
- 300 thread count
- Fits mattresses up to 16″
- Available in 4 sizes and 6 colors
- Includes fitted sheet, flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases
- OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified
- Machine wash cold; tumble dry low
Who It’s Best For: Those who want sheets that are suited for any type of sleeper; those who want organic sheets they can use for the entire year.
Good to Know: If you prefer a smoother appearance for your sheets, remove them promptly from the dryer and use a warm iron if necessary.
Best Linen Sheets: Pottery Barn Belgian Flax Linen Sheet Set
Available in an impressive 38 colors, Pottery Barn’s Belgian Flax Linen Sheets were the best of the best when it came to weight, comfort, and quality. They’re just right for transitional weather, and keep you warm when it’s cold and cool when it’s warm. “I’ve never had linen sheets before, and I was expecting them to feel too rough, but I was surprised at how comfy these were,” says commerce assistant editor Morgan. “They’ve been really cozy when my room gets cold, but they aren’t too hot either. I can see myself using them year-round. Plus, they look so luxe!”
Made in a Fair Trade-certified factory, these durable and breathable sheets are made from 100% Belgian flax linen that gets softer with every wash. The set comes in Full, Queen, and King sizes and includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.
Read our full review of the Pottery Barn Belgian Flax Linen Sheets.
Specifications:
- 100% Belgian flax linen
- Available in 4 sizes and 38 colors
- Fits mattresses up to 16″
- Includes 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases
- Machine wash warm on gentle cycle; tumble dry low
- OEKO-TEX Standard 100 and Fair Trade certified
Who It’s Best For: Those who want good quality linen sheets that are ideal for newcomers as well as linen loyalists; those looking for linen sheets to use all year long; those who want a wider color availability in linen sheets.
Good to Know: Additional Belgian Flax Linen Pillowcases can be purchased separately as a set of two.
Best Cotton Percale Sheets: Sijo Organic CrispCool Cotton Sheet Set
Our editors can’t get enough of Sijo, so it comes as no surprise that this brand topped our Best List of cotton percale sheets. Designed for hot sleepers — and a must-have for summer — the Organic CrispCool Sheet Set will give your bedroom a high-end feel, and you’ll never want to get out of your bed once you’re in it. The material is organic, crisp, and silky with a 400 thread count that you can’t help but snuggle against. “These sheets are seriously some of the softest I’ve ever felt,” says commerce SEO writer Haley, who adds that they feel even better over time. “Plus, they fit my bed perfectly and have held up great through every wash.”
Specifications:
- 100% organic cotton
- Available in 6 sizes and 5 colors
- 400 thread count
- Fits mattresses up to 16”
- Includes fitted sheet, optional flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases (1 pillowcase for Twin sets)
- Machine wash cold on gentle cycle; tumble dry low
- OEKO-TEX Standard 100 and GOTS certified
- 7-day trial
Who It’s Best For: Those who want their bedding to be breathable, but still feel super soft and cozy.
Good to Know: Haley says that they don’t stop her from sweating entirely, but the out-of-this-world comfiness makes up for it.