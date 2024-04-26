I’ve Tested More Than a Dozen Bedsheets, and These Oprah-Approved Ones Are My All-Time Favorite (They’re on Sale!)
It’s finally that time of the year when the weather is shifting from chilly to warm, and I’ve already been making the necessary adjustments. My super plush blankets have been packed away, my sweaters are tucked into their seasonal storage, and lightweight bedding is my go-to. I’m a hot sleeper, so my nightmare is losing sleep due to uncomfortable heat. On the plus side, I know exactly how to keep my cool throughout the night. Two words: Cooling. Bedding. And Cozy Earth, the brand behind my all-time favorite bed sheets, is having a sale right now!
Through the end of the month, you can score up to 30% off Cozy Earth bedding and bath essentials, including editor-favorite comforters, Best List-winning bath towels, cozy plush socks, and dreamy sleepwear. However, if I had to choose one thing you need to grab during this sale, it’s the brand’s bestselling Bamboo Sheet Set.
Cozy Earth’s Bamboo Sheet Set is an Oprah favorite — in fact, the brand has made her list of favorite things SIX years in a row. After I’ve tried them out for myself, it’s safe to say they’ve become my favorite, too. Made with 100% bamboo viscose, these sheets are buttery soft, impressively cooling, and so smooth that they slip through your fingers like silk. They’re also generously oversized and fit standard mattresses as well as mattresses up to 20 inches thick. If you’re a hot sleeper, you’ll love the breathability of these sheets, and because they’re temperature-regulating, you can avoid that icky sticky feeling of night sweats. Available in six sizes, the complete sheet set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases.
What Cozy Earth Shoppers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.9 / 5
“We love these sheets so much! They are so soft and cozy and a dream to sleep on. My husband was very unsure about the price, but was sold after just one night of use.” — Elizabeth M.
“These sheets are pricey, but well worth the purchase. They possess the same soft elegance of silk sheets but do a better job of keeping the body warm. They are also large enough to fully cover the bed with plenty of tuck-in room, which can’t be found on other sheets I’ve purchased over the years. They are a delight to sleep on.” — David K.
“Over the past two years, I have purchased Cozy Earth sheets for every bed in my house. I love these sheets so much! They are supersoft and easy to care for (this means no ironing, no dryer sheets) and make the bed look so nice. They are a little more expensive, and you get what you pay for!” — Sherry F.
While Cozy Earth’s Bamboo Sheet Set is well worth its regular price, there’s no better time to snag a set for yourself than when it’s on sale. Right now, you can get them for nearly $100 less! If you’re looking for soft sheets that will keep you cool through the warm months ahead, trust me when I say that Cozy Earth has some of the best you can buy.
Buy: Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen, $291.75 (normally $389)