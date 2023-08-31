All the Labor Day Rug Sales You Need to Know About Right Now
There’s a lot to be excited for these upcoming weeks. Fall might as well be here already, as now’s the time to sink back into cozy clothes and even cozier interiors. It’s perfect timing, then, that the Labor Day deals have officially dropped, as you can now refresh and outfit your space for less. Whether you’re looking for new decor or durable cookware to get you through the holiday season, we’ve got you covered with all the best markdowns to shop right now. This goes for rugs, too. After all, there’s arguably no better way to tie a room together than a stylish vintage-inspired floor covering or a sturdy woven number for the patio.
Below, you’ll find all the best Labor Day rug deals that offer deep discounts on area rugs, runners, doormats, outdoor rugs, and every other type of rug you can think of. Read on, and don’t forget to check out our general deals list, as well as our complete guide to buying a rug.
Best Rug Deals
Wayfair — Boasting up to 75 percent off deals on area rugs, Wayfair makes it easy to refresh every room. Check out our Labor Day sales picks.
West Elm — Take up to 60 percent off thousands of styles of furniture and accessories, including rugs. We rounded up their very best deals here.
Boutique Rugs — In addition to Boutique Rugs’ low prices on hundreds of styles of rugs, you can save an extra 15 percent when you use code LABOR15. Check out our top sale picks here.
RugsUSA — Use code SUN30 to receive 30 percent off all items. See how one of their vibrant rugs transformed one of our editors’ homes.
Anthropologie — Enjoy savings of up to 50 percent off Anthro’s effortlessly chic home goods, including rugs and other decor. Here is the one thing a former Anthropologie employee thinks you should snag from their sale.
Rugs Direct — Their August closeout sale has giant discounts — up to 75 percent off — so you can save a ton while getting new rugs for every room inside your home, as well as your outdoor areas.
Pottery Barn — Head to their Labor Day warehouse sale to save as much as 50 percent on furniture, rugs, and tons of other home goods. See our top sale picks here.
Serena & Lily — Take 40 percent off everything in their dining area collection, including rugs, tables, and lights.
Lulu and Georgia — The modern furniture maker is giving you 20 percent off sitewide. Everything from sofas to rugs and other must-have decor pieces is on sale. Check out our favorite under-$50 picks from them here.
Rug Source — Enter code SALE20 to take an extra 20 percent off items that are already discounted up to 60 percent off. You also get free shipping and free returns.
Jonathan Adler — Use code NEWLEAF to activate 25 percent in savings across their entire site. You can pick up some fabulous and functional decor pieces for your living room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom.
Macy’s — Remember to use code LABOR to save an extra 20 percent on top of the already stellar deals on rugs and other decor pieces for every room of the home. Check out our Macy’s sales picks here.
Rifle Paper Co. — Save 25 percent on all items, including all the cheerful designs on their furniture, stationery, and rugs, which our editors love.
Annie Selke — Use code HAPPYHOME to get 20 percent off your order and free shipping on all of their eye-catching rugs, bedding essentials, and lots more fun home decor finds.
HAY — Find on-trend candles, rugs, doormats, and a ton of other cute decor items to elevate your space.
Society6 — Save up to 70 percent (yes, 70!) across their entire site. Browse artisanal designs that will bring some color and fun to your wall decor, rugs, and anything else you want to brighten up at home.
Ballard Designs — Enjoy 25 percent off mirrors, rugs, and artwork to elevate your home, as well as furniture and lighting.
Joss & Main — Take up to 60 percent off their big clearance selection of home decor pieces, plus an extra 20 percent off with code TAKE20.
Rejuvenation — Score up to 75 percent off clearance items, which include rugs, bedding, planters, and many more cheerful home accessories.
The Citizenry — Take advantage of 20 percent off deals on their huge selection of cozy rugs, bedding, and baskets. Their modern bedroom and living room furniture is also on sale!
Kathy Kuo Home — Take up to 25 percent off indoor and outdoor furniture, as well as a wide selection of contemporarily stylish rugs. Plus, get up to 35 percent off select markdown items.
Design Within Reach — Enjoy up to 50 percent off their modern and minimalist chairs, rugs, outdoor furniture, and more.
Bloomingdale’s — Take advantage of these incredible home deals, including 25 to 75 percent off rugs.
Soho Home — Shop their sale section to get deals up to 50 percent off their wide range of lamps, rugs, coffee tables, and other items.
Birch Lane — Use code EXTRA20 to get 20 percent off items that are already discounted up to 60 percent. Their sale includes rugs, sofas, and more.
Sabai — Take 15 percent off seating and 20 percent off tables and rugs.
Armadillo — Take up to 50 percent off of select luxury rugs.