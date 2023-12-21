These Might Be the Softest, Most Absorbent Bath Towels You’ll Ever Use — And They’re Just $11!

“Have been using these for five years now and absolutely love them. They are soft and hold up well. Just bought a few more to increase our household stock but have all of the originals still in circulation. Fantastic deal when on sale!” — Amanda

“These are soft bath towels. I’ve bought other brands from Macy’s before, but this is my favorite brand. They wash well, and there’s minimum pilling. The colors do hold up after several washings. I have bought about six or seven of these towels. Highly recommend them.” — DrScully67

“I don’t give reviews on anything I purchase, but I felt compelled to do so with these towels. They are the best towels I have ever purchased. I was worried about the lint, so I washed them separately and had no problem whatsoever with lint. They are the very best, softest, [most] absorbent towels I have ever purchased.” — Dona