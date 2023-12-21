These Might Be the Softest, Most Absorbent Bath Towels You’ll Ever Use — And They’re Just $11!
If there’s one resolution we have for 2024 here at AT, it’s to make our homes feel more luxurious without overspending. Sure, we’re still coveting some bougie picks, but the truth is, there’s a lot you can do for a little. For instance, you might upgrade your windows with some stylish curtains that are deceptively budget-friendly, conceal unsightly areas with decor instead of completely renovating, or find a new signature scent for your most personal space. But if there’s one room that deserves special treatment, it’s the bathroom. After all, it’s probably where you start and end your day, so it’s worth taking the time to make it feel nice. The first thing you should do is invest in some high-quality towels, and when we say invest, we don’t mean spending a lot.
Macy’s is one of our favorite destinations for well-made soft goods, including towels of every size and color. When looking through their enticing offerings, we came across the Martha Stewart Collection’s aptly named spa bath towel, which is currently on sale for under $11! It’s the easiest — and cheapest — fix when it comes to elevating your bathroom.
What is the Martha Stewart Collection Spa Cotton Bath Towel?
Made from 100% cotton, these bath towels are surprisingly soft according to hundreds of positive reviews. Oftentimes, soft, fluffy towels are not the most absorbent, but most Macy’s shoppers seem to agree that this Martha Stewart pick isn’t too thick and soaks up water like a dream. So, whether you get the hand towel size or opt for one of the larger sizes, you’ll be in and out of the bathroom in a flash thanks to the towels’ spongey nature. Aside from their feel and function, we also love the look of the spa towels. Each one has a geometric jacquard pattern toward the bottom but is otherwise simple in design. Of course, you can still make your towels stand out among your other bathroom decor by opting for a fun color. In total, you have 13 to choose from!
What Macy’s Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.4/5
“Have been using these for five years now and absolutely love them. They are soft and hold up well. Just bought a few more to increase our household stock but have all of the originals still in circulation. Fantastic deal when on sale!” — Amanda
“These are soft bath towels. I’ve bought other brands from Macy’s before, but this is my favorite brand. They wash well, and there’s minimum pilling. The colors do hold up after several washings. I have bought about six or seven of these towels. Highly recommend them.” — DrScully67
“I don’t give reviews on anything I purchase, but I felt compelled to do so with these towels. They are the best towels I have ever purchased. I was worried about the lint, so I washed them separately and had no problem whatsoever with lint. They are the very best, softest, [most] absorbent towels I have ever purchased.” — Dona
The only downside that customers collectively seem to note is that certain towel colors sell out quickly, so although they’re likely to be restocked if that happens again, you don’t want to wait too long before snagging your desired shade. And now that they’re going for such a low price, it’s never been easier to do so.
Buy: Martha Stewart Collection Spa Cotton Bath Towel, $11 (normally $20)