West Elm Is Offering Up to 60% Off Editor-Tested Furniture and Decor — Shop Our Top Picks

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol SlatinskaShopping Writer
Nikol is a shopping writer for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
updated yesterday
Pendants hanging over dining room table in open home.
Credit: Lula Poggi

April is a notoriously slow month sale-wise — or so you might think. Sure, there are no major holidays (sorry, Earth Day) to warrant big deals at every retailer, but if you poke around you can still find discounts in select websites’ sale sections. This includes West Elm, which is currently offering up to 60% off both big-ticket items and smaller decor and storage finds. We scrolled through the offerings and were delighted to find that many of the marked-down products include editor-tested sofas, rugs, and tables from our Personal Shopper series. You can see some of our faves below, along with a few versatile organizers that’ll help tidy just about any room in your home. Keep in mind that certain models and colors are selling fast, so don’t wait too long before making your selections. Everything is made to be durable and timeless, so whatever you choose will adorn your favorite spaces for years to come.

Oliver Sofa 72"
West Elm
$559.20
was $649.00

It’s an unfortunate truth that most small-space seating often comes in the form of uncomfortable, too-firm loveseats. But never fear: The budget-friendly Oliver sofa is here. The two-seater has a compact silhouette with a deep seat that you can curl up on. Even better, it’s on sale now in a cozy twill fabric and easy-to-style ivory color.

Sahar Rug, 5’ x 8’
West Elm
$319.20
was $399.00

The Sahar rug is beautiful enough to stand on its own, but we also deemed it West Elm’s best rug for layering thanks to its lightweight construction and eye-catching print. It’ll look right at home in just about any room, but make sure to use a rug pad if you place it over hard floors. Otherwise, it’s perfect for high-traffic areas.

Bamboo 3-Drawer Storage Organizer
West Elm
$99.99
was $200.00

Running out of hanging space for your clothes or storage space for linens? Add this pick to your setup. Made of natural bamboo with three spacious bins, the organizer can be tucked away in a corner of your closet. You can leave it out in the open, too — it’s that stylish.

Parker Expandable Dining Table (100"-120")
West Elm
$2079.20
was $2599.00

The editor-loved Parker expandable dining table stuns with its minimal silhouette and glossy black water-based finish. You get plenty of surface area no matter how many people you're hosting. And, of course, the table shrinks down when not in use to save you a decent amount of floor space. At the moment, it’s on sale in the 100” size, which is great for larger gatherings.

Overarching Acrylic Shade Floor Lamp
West Elm
$319.20
was $399.00

Not only does this noteworthy floor lamp create a soothing ambiance, but it’s also bound to garner endless compliments, thanks to its elegant arched shape and rounded shade. The shade might look like glass, but it’s actually made of acrylic, so it’s not as fragile as you might think. What’s more, the shade has a smoke-colored finish, which ups the cool factor.

Crescent Swivel Chair
West Elm
$679.15
was $799.00

How fun is this compact barrel chair? Available in endless fabric colors, the Crescent chair features a swivel base and wrapped design that’ll envelop you (and anyone who chooses to take a seat) in comfort. Best of all, it’s 20% off and available in 24 different upholstery options.

Industrial Storage Pop-Up Coffee Table (36"x26")
West Elm
$599.20
was $699.00

You might not think a coffee table can be versatile, but here we are. Not only does this pop-up coffee table feature a hidden internal storage spot, but the pop-up portion also doubles as a laptop desk — a perk any remote worker is sure to appreciate.

Harris 2-Piece Bumper Chaise Sectional
West Elm
$2208.30
was $2598.00

The sophisticated Harris sectional offers the perfect amount of support, making it an ideal spot for both chilling out and getting stuff done. That's in part because its cushions are neither too wide nor too narrow. Still, the sectional's substantial chaise provides ample room for stretching out, and its clean lines allow it to fit in with any range of decor styles.

Haven Slipcover Bed (Queen)
West Elm
$1359.20
was $1599.00

If you’re ready to ditch your basic bed frame for something that elevates your bedroom retreat, there’s perhaps no better option than the Haven slipcover bed. It boasts a tall platform base, with a slipcover silhouette that looks so effortless and breezy. We even deemed it West Elm’s best coastal-style bed, though you could opt for a different upholstery color if you’re not into the beachy look.

Soft Underbed Lidded Bin
West Elm
$24.99
was $55.00

You might be using cardboard boxes to store clothes under your bed — in which case, it’s time to upgrade. Try one of these soft, slim bins, which come complete with their own lids so your items don’t get dusty. They’re currently more than half off, so you might even want to snag a few.

