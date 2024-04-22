April is a notoriously slow month sale-wise — or so you might think. Sure, there are no major holidays (sorry, Earth Day) to warrant big deals at every retailer, but if you poke around you can still find discounts in select websites’ sale sections. This includes West Elm, which is currently offering up to 60% off both big-ticket items and smaller decor and storage finds. We scrolled through the offerings and were delighted to find that many of the marked-down products include editor-tested sofas, rugs, and tables from our Personal Shopper series. You can see some of our faves below, along with a few versatile organizers that’ll help tidy just about any room in your home. Keep in mind that certain models and colors are selling fast, so don’t wait too long before making your selections. Everything is made to be durable and timeless, so whatever you choose will adorn your favorite spaces for years to come.