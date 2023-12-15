The 30 Game-Changing Cleaning Products Our Editors Loved This Year

As 2023 approaches its close, editors and writers at Apartment Therapy have been looking back at all the tricks and tools that made being at home comfortable and clean. Whether it was trying out a snazzy push mop from an unconventional brand or taking on the challenge of testing the latest viral cleaning hack that popped up on TikTok, the thrilling prospect of finding a new housecleaning staple motivated our team this year.



As great as it is to find a new vacuum to love, you won’t believe the wide variety of cleaners that made their way into staffers’ cabinets from laundry detergent spray to a stainless steel countertop scraper that you didn’t know you needed. Those items and more appear below in a comprehensive list of thoroughly-tested products from January to December that made staffers’ homes truly shine throughout the year. No matter what cleaning needs you have at home, there’s sure to be something here that’s worth giving a try in the next year. Best of all, it’s all editor-tried and approved!