Prabal Gurung’s Collaboration with Rugs USA is Ridiculously Chic and Affordable — See Our Top Picks

Nikol Slatinska
published yesterday
Few things are more exciting than when our favorite home brands collaborate with creatives on new collections. Rug retailers are some of the best examples, whether we’re talking about Ruggable’s collab with Iris Apfel or Rifle Paper Co.’s partnership with Loloi. This time around, we’re happy to relay the news that Rugs USA just launched a sophisticated new collection in tandem with fashion designer Prabal Gurung. The release features 28 new designs and a wide range of materials, patterns, and price points. Some of the new drops are even washable! The collection, titled “West Meets East,” encapsulates Gurung’s love for New York City and his native Nepal. As a result, you’ll find both contemporary elements and traditional motifs among his fabulous creations. It doesn’t matter if you like to stick with neutrals or play with vibrant colors — you’ll find something here that suits your fancy. As soon as you dive into our top picks below, you’ll see exactly what we mean.

Greenwich Abstract Wool Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$225.00

This striking abstract rug is a statement piece for sure, but you'll also be happy to learn that it's made of tufted wool and feels oh-so-soft. Still, this low-pile beauty is a breeze to take care of. It's perfect for neutral spaces that could use a pop of color, and its unique shape is sure to garner lots of compliments.

Bagmati Washable Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$165.00

The new collection features a handful of washable rugs, including this pet-friendly find. The Bagmati rug comes in pink and orange, both of which will warm up your living space and make it feel cozy for fall. Of course, the standout feature of this piece is its patinaed geometric motif, which lends a vintage-inspired appeal to the overall aesthetic and is able to withstand heavy foot traffic.

Brooklyn Tasseled Wool Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$255.00

For a more pared-back vibe, check out the Brooklyn tasseled rug. It sports a simple gray wool base, but contrasting white and black lines along its ends make for an eye-catching detail. We also love the rug's small tassels and rustic texture. Because of its durable nature, this would make a great accessory for your family's favorite gathering spots — maybe even the kitchen or dining room.

Midtown Abstract Wool Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$255.00

Like something straight from a Prabal Gurung ready-to-wear collection, the Midtown abstract rug stuns with its multicolored design and modern block print. It'll take any space from looking dated to current in no time. It's also quite thin, which further adds to the rug's industrial-style appeal. Of course, this also means you can place the rug near a door without fear of it snagging.

SoHo Tasseled Wool Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$245.00

One of the trendier pieces from the collection, the SoHo rug boasts an artsy, raised motif atop a beautiful brown flatweave. It's perfect for those looking to introduce some texture into their living space or break up an otherwise monotonous area. The contrasting colors and tasseled edges create a playful vibe, though the rug still retains an air of sophistication as a whole.

Sunsari Geometric Washable Rug, 5' x 7' 5"
Rugs USA
$190.00

The Sunsari rug is available in four bold jewel tones, though its traditional, geometric print adds a delicate touch. Although it looks like a vintage heirloom, this piece is washable, making it great for busy households with kids or pets. The rug is also OEKO-TEX certified, so if anyone in your home suffers from allergies, this is a solid floor covering to opt for.

Bheri Abstract Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$185.00

Certain prints, like zebra and stripes, are timeless. But if you want an alternative that'll truly stand out, we say go with the Bheri rug. Its abstract topographic motif is definitely original, but it still remains easy to style thanks to its muted color scheme. Even if you decide to switch up your decor midway through the year, this eye-catching accessory will never look out of place.

Terai Wool Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$240.00

We're nothing short of obsessed with the almost quilt-like pattern of the Terai rug. It immediately draws the eye with its explosion of color and manages to tie any space together, be it your office or a child's room. Unlike many of the thin rugs in this collection, the Terai rug is medium pile, so you can trust that it'll bring softness and homey vibes to your space. We have a hunch this one will become a bestseller.

Lafayette Abstract Striped Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$185.00

The Lafayette rug proves that you don't need to spend hours in an antique store to find a statement-maker that looks worn in the best possible way. Sure, its motif is plenty contemporary, but it arrives looking already lived-in and slightly industrial. The rug also feels smooth underfoot and promises to make your apartment look like a cool NYC loft.

Mustang Handwoven Jute Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$260.00

Boho-lovers will appreciate the Mustang jute rug's handwoven construction and earthy color scheme. Some beige and tan jute rugs tend to blend right in with the floor, but this one boasts an ivory geometric design that makes it subtly stand out. A sleek, tightly woven texture makes the rug super sturdy, so it would hold up splendidly in the front entryway or by the back door.

