Few things are more exciting than when our favorite home brands collaborate with creatives on new collections. Rug retailers are some of the best examples, whether we’re talking about Ruggable’s collab with Iris Apfel or Rifle Paper Co.’s partnership with Loloi. This time around, we’re happy to relay the news that Rugs USA just launched a sophisticated new collection in tandem with fashion designer Prabal Gurung. The release features 28 new designs and a wide range of materials, patterns, and price points. Some of the new drops are even washable! The collection, titled “West Meets East,” encapsulates Gurung’s love for New York City and his native Nepal. As a result, you’ll find both contemporary elements and traditional motifs among his fabulous creations. It doesn’t matter if you like to stick with neutrals or play with vibrant colors — you’ll find something here that suits your fancy. As soon as you dive into our top picks below, you’ll see exactly what we mean.