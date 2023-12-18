These Are Our 15 Top Renter Remedies of 2023

Although many people do it, renting is not for the weak. You might be tempted to drill holes in your walls — both to put up cute artwork and to spite your landlord — but unfortunately, such forms of personalization could cost you your security deposit. The good news is that there are plenty of renter-friendly home solutions that promise to declutter and decorate your home without causing permanent damage. We know this because we kept a running list of them all throughout 2023. Out of the 50 products we ended up including, many of them are editor-tested picks. So, now that it’s come time to narrow them down to our 15 favorites, you could say we struggled a bit. To see our top drill-free picks, specifically, check out this post. Otherwise, consider the roundup below your list of go-tos, regardless of whether you’re a seasoned mover or renting for the first time.