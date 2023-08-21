10 Little Luxuries at SSENSE for Under $100

We all have those websites that never fail to bring us joy, even if we’re just browsing. It’s like window shopping, but online. One great example of such a site is SSENSE, the high-end, Canada-based fashion retailer whose clothing selection is prime daydream fodder. Still, designer prices are nothing if not intimidating — if you can casually drop hundreds on a hoodie, frankly, I fear you. But that shouldn’t stop you from checking out their drool-worthy home collection, as not only are there tons of chic decor pieces available, but you can also find many for under $100. And for SSENSE’s style and quality, that’s a bargain! We had a look through the pages and pages of products, ourselves, and rounded up 10 of our faves. These accessories are by no means necessary for your day-to-day; rather, they’ll subtly elevate areas all around your home and make your space feel all the more luxurious for it. Without further ado, let’s get into the picks!