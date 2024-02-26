If You’re a Fan of Article’s Sofas, Wait Until You See Their Dreamy New Bedroom Collection (Including Bed Frames and Sheets)

When recommending stylish and well-made furniture or shopping for our own homes, we always consider Article. The retailer is known for timeless, well-made mid-century pieces, so it stands to reason that they’ve quickly become a favorite destination over the years. And now, not only can you furnish your home by shopping at Article, but you can also complete your entire bed setup. Indeed, the brand has just released its first-ever bedding collection, including sheets, duvets, and even two mattresses from Leesa! The new releases also include a couple of bed frames in white finishes, meaning you can buy and outfit your entire bed in one go. Whether you’re into linen or cotton sheets, looking for new pillows, or coveting a chic nightstand to accompany your bed, you’ll find it all here. We can’t wait for you to see everything the new collections have to offer, so have a look at 10 of our top picks below.