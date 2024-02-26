Newsletters

If You’re a Fan of Article’s Sofas, Wait Until You See Their Dreamy New Bedroom Collection (Including Bed Frames and Sheets)

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol is a shopping writer for AT's commerce team.
Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team.
white bed frame with neutral linens
Credit: Article

When recommending stylish and well-made furniture or shopping for our own homes, we always consider Article. The retailer is known for timeless, well-made mid-century pieces, so it stands to reason that they’ve quickly become a favorite destination over the years. And now, not only can you furnish your home by shopping at Article, but you can also complete your entire bed setup. Indeed, the brand has just released its first-ever bedding collection, including sheets, duvets, and even two mattresses from Leesa! The new releases also include a couple of bed frames in white finishes, meaning you can buy and outfit your entire bed in one go. Whether you’re into linen or cotton sheets, looking for new pillows, or coveting a chic nightstand to accompany your bed, you’ll find it all here. We can’t wait for you to see everything the new collections have to offer, so have a look at 10 of our top picks below.

Alto Linen Duvet Cover, Queen/Standard
Article
$269.00

Although you could certainly use the Alto duvet cover year-round, it lends itself especially well to the warmer months thanks to its cooling linen material. Plus, how great does it look in this orange clay color? The cover also comes in green and ivory, both of which will help promote a calm ambiance in your most personal space.

Pactera Storage Bed, Queen
Article
$999.00

Available in oak, walnut, and now white, this wooden frame will be the focal point of your bedroom. We appreciate its rounded edges and two front soft-close drawers, which are spacious enough to store extra linens and free up space in your closet. You can also customize this piece by choosing a separate headboard that suits your style.

Meso Brushed Cotton Sheet Set, Queen/Standard
Article
$129.00

If you've never slept on brushed cotton bedding, you're in for a treat! We have a feeling this sheet set will be the softest one you'll ever try. It might feel like extra cozy microfiber, but every piece in the set is 100% cotton. You get the whole package, too: a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.

Leni Gauze Cotton Taupe Sham Set, Queen/Standard
Article
$49.00

Gauzy fabric has been a dominating bedding trend in recent years, and it's not hard to see why. Not only do these gauze cotton pillow shams look refined, but they also feel super soft when you lay your head down on them. The airy weave also helps keep you ventilated, which will come in clutch during the summer.

Kodda Down Alternative Pillow, Queen/Standard
Article
$29.00

Considering that pillows can cost you a pretty penny at some of our other favorite bedding retailers, $29 is not too shabby for a quality down alternative pillow. Boasting a breathable cotton sateen shell, this staple is filled with recycled micro-polyester that won't irritate your sinuses. Plus, if you like fluffy pillows, you'll love this pick.

Leesa Studio Mattress, Queen
Article
$559.00
was $799.00

Keep comfortable with Leesa's studio mattress, made with memory foam that contours to your body and keeps your spine aligned. Its middle layer is made to cool, and its base layer provides support. Overall, this mattress has medium firm comfort — the perfect balance between firm and plush.

Leni Gauze Cotton Duo Quilt, Queen/Standard
Article
$299.00

The Leni quilt is made of the same gauze fabric as the Leni shams, but it sports a box stitch design that will add some texture to an otherwise flat setup. You'll also be happy to learn that the quilt is reversible, so you can outfit your bed in either taupe or ivory. A matching pillowcase set is available separately.

Basi Bed Frame, Queen
Article
$399.00

One of the best ways to make your bedroom look modern and tranquil is to opt for a low bed frame, like the Basi bed. Sure, it might not offer a ton of under-bed storage space, but its sleek silhouette does almost appear to be floating. The white finish is one of Article's newest offerings, though you can also opt for oak or walnut.

Alto Linen Sheet Set, Queen/Standard
Article
$249.00

Hot sleepers will appreciate the Alto linen sheet set, which was made with hot temps and humid climates in mind. It also has a slightly textured finish that promotes an effortless, laid-back aesthetic. In short, these sheets are breezy in every sense of the word!

Dyna Down Duvet, Queen/Standard
Article
$349.00

Why not snag a duvet insert while you're browsing duvet covers? This down number is, indeed, filled with 100% duck down that's light enough for spring and summer but still warm enough for fall and winter. What's more, the duvet's box stitch design helps keep the fill evenly distributed at all times, so you never have to deal with clumping.

