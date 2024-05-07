“My senior pup loved this from the minute I put it out for him. He has sensitive skin so I washed it according to the instructions and it was super easy and dried quickly. A total success and a good value.” —Trudy

“We bought this cat bed for our cat that loves basically any fluffy surface, but he has now slept on this bed every single day since we’ve purchased it. No matter what room we move it to, he finds it! It’s the perfect size for him and he’s a medium- to large-sized cat around 12 pounds.” —Abigail

“It’s so cute, soft, and full of squish. My little puppy loves it and fell asleep in it right away. Highly recommend!” —Kailey