I’m a Shopping Editor with Two Dogs, and This Is the One Deal to Shop During the Amazon Pet Day Sale
Amazon Pet Day is back for its third year, and it’s sending off National Pet Month with a bang. This two-day event offers some of the biggest deals on popular pet products from Purina, Diggs, Plufl, Happy & Polly, and more. You’ll also be able to score huge savings on editor-favorite pet food, furniture, toys, storage solutions, cleaning products, and pet cameras. The sale runs from now through Wednesday, May 8, at 11:59 p.m. PT/2:59 a.m. ET.
As a shopping editor at Apartment Therapy, my dogs — Leo and Chai — have become my little assistants when it comes to testing pet products. In my trials, I’ve pinpointed a number of reliable stain and odor removers, pet vacuums, and pet-friendly air purifiers. They, on the other hand, have found toys, crates, beds, and treats they can’t get enough of. Through our test runs, something we’ve all discovered is how much we love Lesure, the pet collection from editor-loved brand Bedsure. And yes, the brand is included in the Amazon Pet Day deals. Right now, you can save up to 25% off trendy pet beds, waterproof blankets, car booster seats, and more. However, the one deal you don’t want to miss, whether you have a cat or dog at home, is on the Calming Flower Pet Bed.
This ergonomic flower-shaped pet bed mimics the super-popular donut-shaped cushions, strategically stitching the edges to give it a delightfully floral twist. The “petals” come up high to create a deep-set nook, whether your pet is as tiny as a chihuahua or as large as a lab. They also serve as a soft place to land for pets to rest their heads without putting strain on their necks. This dreamy bed comes in four sizes and seven colors, so you can choose the right style for your furry companion.
I love that the Calming Flower Bed comes in neutrals and bright colors to appeal to any aesthetic, and its lining looks just like a cozy teddy bear. It arrives rolled up, so it does take some fluffing to redistribute the fill in the petals, but taking the time to do it is totally worth it. My 40-pound Aussie mix, Chai, curls up and stretches out as much as he wants in the medium bed with room to spare. All in all, I really love that Lesure is bringing fashion-forward fun to the pet furniture space, and can’t wait to try more from the collection.
What Amazon Shoppers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.6/5
“My senior pup loved this from the minute I put it out for him. He has sensitive skin so I washed it according to the instructions and it was super easy and dried quickly. A total success and a good value.” —Trudy
“We bought this cat bed for our cat that loves basically any fluffy surface, but he has now slept on this bed every single day since we’ve purchased it. No matter what room we move it to, he finds it! It’s the perfect size for him and he’s a medium- to large-sized cat around 12 pounds.” —Abigail
“It’s so cute, soft, and full of squish. My little puppy loves it and fell asleep in it right away. Highly recommend!” —Kailey
Buy: Lesure Calming Flower Bed, Medium, $33.99 with coupon (normally $39.99)