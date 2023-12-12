This $20 UGG Footwear Accessory Will Make You Feel Like You’re Walking on a Cloud — and It Has More Than 8,700 Five-Star Amazon Ratings
Winter can be a tough season to power through, but it doesn’t have to be totally miserable. This is especially true if you dress properly for the weather, so here’s hoping you have the right coats and footwear to take on the upcoming freezing temps. Of course, you can’t forget about sartorial supplements like scarves and gloves, which are pretty essential, themselves. If you don’t have the right puffer or pair of snow boots for whatever reason, the right accessories can help make up for the lack of insulation at a fraction of the cost. And as far as accessories go, shoe insoles are probably the most underrated. Not only will they make your everyday boots and sneakers more comfortable, but fuzzy insoles will also keep your feet warm as you trudge down snowy sidewalks. One brand that has cornered this niche area of winter wear is, unsurprisingly, UGG. We recently came across their sheepskin insoles, which are nothing short of genius. Plus, they’re only $20 on Amazon!
What is the Ugg sheepskin insole?
Although these insoles have synthetic bottoms, their fuzzy lining is 100% sheepskin. You’ll find that the top material is ultra-soft and cozy but not overly thick. Basically, if you’ve ever owned UGG boots or slippers, you know what to expect. You also know that the brand’s footwear is pretty pricey, so if you’re not looking to splurge on a new pair of boots until next season, these insoles are a solid budget-friendly alternative. Available in eight women’s shoe sizes, they effortlessly slip into any pair of closed shoes, instantly making them comfier while still allowing your feet to breathe. There’s nothing worse than feeling like you’re overheating while bundled up in heavy layers, but you won’t experience that problem with these fluffy yet lightweight insoles.
What Amazon Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.6/5
“These inserts brought my beloved UGG house slippers back to life! I am a happy customer. Highly recommend. I almost threw my shoes away before I found these inserts on Amazon. They’re like new again.” — Jim
“I love to use these in all of my boots! I live in snow country, and I can literally put these in my waterproof boots… and my feet stay warm, dry and comfortable for hours! Being able to toss them in the washing machine is awesome to keep them fresh and odor free! I have used these for the past five years and will continue to use them.” — Shelley
“I bought these to line a pair of Wellies that were always too big and cold for the winter. Now, for $20, I have a brand new pair of insulated winter snow boots that are as soft and warm inside as a pair of slippers. They did make the shoes feel tight the first few wears but have since molded to my feet and fit perfectly now.” — JP
Whether you’re looking to upgrade an old pair of UGG slippers or add comfort to a different pair of shoes that’s lacking in warmth, the sheepskin insoles will come in clutch. Plus, given that they’re machine-washable and selling for only $20, you can rest assured that the inserts are delightfully low-maintenance, too.
Buy: UGG Sheepskin Insole, $19.95