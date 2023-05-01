This Drill-Free Organizer Instantly Creates Spice Storage Out of Thin Air (It’s on Sale!)

What you’ll notice right away is that this slim spice rack is actually quite stylish as far as kitchen organizers go. Unlike some clunky plastic models, this one sports a sleek and sturdy steel frame that’s available in either black or white. It’s safe to say the rack will blend right in with the rest of your kitchen decor and not stick out obtrusively. But perhaps what we love most about this product is that it’s magnetic. Many of us here at AT are renters, ourselves, so we get excited when we find a drill-free storage solution that actually works. The rack’s back surface is lined with ultra-strong magnets, so you can stick it right onto the side of your fridge and load it up with whatever won’t fit inside your cabinets and drawers. Depending on the size of the containers you store, the compact but capacious shelf will be able to fit a substantial number of spice jars, oil and vinegar bottles, and condiments. Of course, if you need more space, you can always purchase a set of two, three, or more racks — and now’s definitely the best time to do that.