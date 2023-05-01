This Drill-Free Organizer Instantly Creates Spice Storage Out of Thin Air (It’s on Sale!)
Wayfair might be more known for its budget-friendly furniture offerings, but, you shouldn’t skip out on all the small but useful gadgets that Wayfair also has on offer, from countertop appliances to small space organizers. The latter is especially important if you do, indeed, live in a tiny apartment. We’d venture to guess that your cabinets are practically overflowing with plates and cooking ingredients. Not to worry, though — there are many viable solutions for this common problem. If you rent, you might not be able to install a wall-mounted storage shelf, but Wayfair is offering an exclusive discount on this magnetic spice rack that does the same job. For only $21, it holds up to eight spice containers and frees up tons of cabinet space!
What you’ll notice right away is that this slim spice rack is actually quite stylish as far as kitchen organizers go. Unlike some clunky plastic models, this one sports a sleek and sturdy steel frame that’s available in either black or white. It’s safe to say the rack will blend right in with the rest of your kitchen decor and not stick out obtrusively. But perhaps what we love most about this product is that it’s magnetic. Many of us here at AT are renters, ourselves, so we get excited when we find a drill-free storage solution that actually works. The rack’s back surface is lined with ultra-strong magnets, so you can stick it right onto the side of your fridge and load it up with whatever won’t fit inside your cabinets and drawers. Depending on the size of the containers you store, the compact but capacious shelf will be able to fit a substantial number of spice jars, oil and vinegar bottles, and condiments. Of course, if you need more space, you can always purchase a set of two, three, or more racks — and now’s definitely the best time to do that.
Still skeptical of the rack’s strength? Just read what Wayfair shoppers have to say about it. “Very sturdy magnet!” one reviewer wrote. “Looks very modern and can hold a good amount of weight!” Plus, you can’t underestimate how convenient it is to have all your spices within easy reach while you cook. So what are you waiting for? This deal probably won’t last much longer, so pick up a rack or two while they’re still on sale.
Buy: Latitude Magnetic 8-Jar Spice Rack, $20.99 (normally $24.99)
