Newsletters

Ashley’s Epic Spring Clearance Sale Includes a Sofa Under $400

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol SlatinskaShopping Writer
Nikol is a shopping writer for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Grey sofa in living room and kitchen area of Barcelona apartment.
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Lula Poggi

When thinking about expensive home brands, retailers like West Elm, Serena & Lily, and Crate & Barrel might jump to the forefront of your mind. Others, like Ashley, are often thought of as more accessible legacy stores that families have been shopping at for years. But if you actually browse through Ashley’s website, you’ll see that many of its furniture pieces can actually cost a pretty penny. You are getting well-made, quality furniture, after all! That’s why it’s so important to look out for sales — especially on big-ticket items you’ve been coveting for a while. Well, the time has arrived. Right now, you can save up to 50% during Ashley’s spring clearance sale and get an extra 10% off select products when you use code SPRING10 at checkout. We found a sofa for as low as $385, not to mention furniture for the whole home, including beds, dining tables, and more. Certain items are selling out fast, so don’t wait too long to save on your next major home purchase.

1 / 10
Arroyo Sofa Chaise
Ashley
$494.99
was $1134.98

For just $500, you can outfit your living space with this spacious and refined faux leather sofa chaise. Despite its abundant leg room, the sectional is still practical for small apartments, and its raised legs prevent the body from looking bulky. The gunmetal upholstery color is also a nice departure from basic brown or white but still neutral enough to style easily.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Toretto 2-Drawer Charging Nightstand
Ashley
$149.99
was $199.99

At just over 20” wide, this chic nightstand is one of the most compact models we’ve seen. We also appreciate its modular silhouette and clean lines, not to mention its built-in USB and wireless charging options. And you can’t ignore those bronze-toned drawer pulls!

Buy Now
3 / 10
HomePop Classic Swoop Arm Accent Chair
Ashley
$199.99
was $217.99

We can think of endless styling options for this simple accent chair, which strikes a perfect balance between modern and traditional design. Use it as a vanity chair or a comfy seat in your favorite reading corner, or snag a pair to arrange opposite the sofa. The chair is also available in four upholstery fabrics, although we’re especially partial to the cream and light gray options.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Bruxworth 5 Drawer Chest of Drawers
Ashley
$604.99
was $1098.98

How sophisticated is this dark-toned dresser? Its five-drawer silhouette means it won’t take up a ton of floor space, but you still get plenty of room for clothes, bed linens, and more. As if its polished frame and smooth finish weren’t enough, the dresser also boasts gold drawer pulls, which serve as striking accents.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Richland Outdoor Conversation Set with Fire Pit Table
Ashley
$1484.99
was $1601.99

Ashley’s spring sale also includes discounts on a few outdoor furniture sets, including this modern lounge set. You get four cushioned armchairs that can withstand the elements, as well as a fire pit table with a slatted top that you can pull shut to turn it into a regular coffee table. Comfy, pretty, and practical — what more could you ask for?

Buy Now
6 / 10
510 Design Monarch Coffee Table
Ashley
$84.99
was $171.99

One thing about us is that we love an open display coffee table, and this pick is only $85! Its small but substantial top gives way to a matching shelf underneath, which you can use to hold magazines, decor, tissues, and more. A black metal frame ensures sturdiness, so feel free to load it up.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Almanza Sofa
Ashley
$384.99
was $783.98

This $385 three-seater sofa is delightfully homey, thanks to its traditional arms and warm-toned upholstery. It also comes with five accent pillows, so the accessorizing is done for you. What’s more, reviewers describe it as firm and sturdy, so you can rest assured that it’ll hold up well amid everyday use.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Ambenrock Dining Table with Storage
Ashley
$449.99
was $544.98

Not only is this contemporary rectangular dining table compact enough for small rooms, but it also features a ton of hidden storage space. You get one wide center drawer for placemats, napkins, and flatware. Additionally, both ends lift up for even more storage space. We would recommend this ingenious table for any household with three to four people.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Langford Queen Panel Bed
Ashley
$549.99
was $1198.98

A bed with a platform base isn’t always the most practical model for small spaces, but we couldn’t get over how beautiful the Langford frame looks. Plus, it’s on sale for just $550 and going fast. A gray finish is coupled with a low profile to give your bedroom a serene aesthetic. Plus, the bed’s wide rail can double as a bench, which will come in handy when getting dressed.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Pedestal Desk with Shelves
Ashley
$103.99
was $135.99

Much like the aforementioned coffee table, this desk immediately caught our eye with its open-display shelves. You can place office supplies directly on the shelves, or organize your items inside cubbies for a cleaner look. In any case, the desk is slender enough to fit in the bedroom, living space, or, of course, your dedicated home office.

Buy Now
Filed in:
Furniture
News
Sales & Events
Shopping
sofas

How-To Toolkits