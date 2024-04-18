When thinking about expensive home brands, retailers like West Elm, Serena & Lily, and Crate & Barrel might jump to the forefront of your mind. Others, like Ashley, are often thought of as more accessible legacy stores that families have been shopping at for years. But if you actually browse through Ashley’s website, you’ll see that many of its furniture pieces can actually cost a pretty penny. You are getting well-made, quality furniture, after all! That’s why it’s so important to look out for sales — especially on big-ticket items you’ve been coveting for a while. Well, the time has arrived. Right now, you can save up to 50% during Ashley’s spring clearance sale and get an extra 10% off select products when you use code SPRING10 at checkout. We found a sofa for as low as $385, not to mention furniture for the whole home, including beds, dining tables, and more. Certain items are selling out fast, so don’t wait too long to save on your next major home purchase.