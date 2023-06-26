Ashley’s Fourth of July Sale Includes Up to $1,000 Off Select Sofas, Mattresses, and Outdoor Furniture

The best way to celebrate the 4th of July — besides fireworks and barbecues, of course — is to check out all of the amazing mid-year sales that are cropping up this week. We’ve got all you need to know right here and will continue to cover the best deals to shop, whether you’re in the market for a new rug, vacuum, or sofa (indoor and outdoor). For the latter, you’ll want to hit up Ashley Furniture’s site. Now through July 10, they’re offering up to $1,000 off select home items during their Stars & Stripes sale. As a result, you can shop outdoor lounging sets, storage furniture, mattresses, and more for incredibly low prices. The deals are already going fast, so there’s not much time to contemplate. The legacy home retailer promises to elevate your home in terms of both quality and style, so to get started, check out some of our top picks below.