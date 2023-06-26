Newsletters
Ashley’s Fourth of July Sale Includes Up to $1,000 Off Select Sofas, Mattresses, and Outdoor Furniture

The best way to celebrate the 4th of July — besides fireworks and barbecues, of course — is to check out all of the amazing mid-year sales that are cropping up this week. We’ve got all you need to know right here and will continue to cover the best deals to shop, whether you’re in the market for a new rug, vacuum, or sofa (indoor and outdoor). For the latter, you’ll want to hit up Ashley Furniture’s site. Now through July 10, they’re offering up to $1,000 off select home items during their Stars & Stripes sale. As a result, you can shop outdoor lounging sets, storage furniture, mattresses, and more for incredibly low prices. The deals are already going fast, so there’s not much time to contemplate. The legacy home retailer promises to elevate your home in terms of both quality and style, so to get started, check out some of our top picks below.

This chocolatey brown leather sectional is a true showpiece, not least of all because of its ultra-deep seats and striking low profile. Those after a contemporary look can snag it now for nearly $1,400 off — a shop-worthy deal, indeed. Best of all, the sectional is available in both a left-arm and right-arm facing configuration, so you can rest assured it'll fit your space no matter the layout.

An online exclusive, this five-piece outdoor set arrives with everything you need for an intimate patio social hour. Specifically, you get four sleek matching armchairs and a propane fire pit table. Just imagine curling up on one of these cushioned seats and enjoying a cozy atmosphere amid the fire. Notably, each piece in the set is weather-resistant, even the chair cushions.

As long as the rest of your bedroom has silver hardware, you should have no trouble incorporating this modern five-drawer dresser into your space. Clearly, it offers tons of storage space for clothes, linens, and more, plus its high surface makes a great spot for displaying decor. We love the dresser's textured gray finish, too.

Those who prefer a firm sleeping surface are bound to love Sealy's Princeton mattress, though it does also come in a soft version. It features a CoreSupport center designed to decrease motion transfer, as well as MoistureProtect technology to keep you dry and cool all night. What's more, four handles around the mattress allow for easy rotation.

The cool thing about these resin wicker chairs is that you could comfortably use them as either armchairs or dining chairs. They sport a supportive backrest and seat cushion, so you can sit for hours without feeling restless. And because each chair is made of synthetic, all-weather wicker, it won't sustain any serious wear and tear as summer goes on.

Yes, indeed — you can score the versatile Carten sofa for just $300, not that anyone will be able to tell you got it for that cheap. Its clean, somewhat traditional silhouette and camel-colored upholstery make the piece neutral enough to fit in with a variety of interior styles. Plus, the sofa has dual USB ports and an estimated assembly time of just 15 minutes!

Outdoor dinners will take on a new level with the Beach Front dining table, which can seat four while still offering plenty of surface area for all of your eats. We appreciate its pared-back aesthetic and element-withstanding frame. You'll find that the table's aluminum construction and stainless steel hardware last for years without degrading or becoming shabby in appearance.

You don't even need a pool to enjoy these stylish loungers, which are available in blue, gray, or brown mesh. Their spacious surfaces let you relax amid nature while catching a tan, and their moisture-wicking material keeps you cool and ventilated, even on warmer days. Even better still, each lounger has two back wheels, making it easy to move from one spot to another.

We can't get enough of this fashion-forward rattan cabinet, which you could use as either a side table in your living room or a nightstand for the bedroom. It has two roomy drawers, punctuated with large easy-pull handles. Of course, what makes this piece stand out are its two perforated drawer panels, which lend a boho look.

If you don't have the outdoor space for a full lounging set, you could easily make do with this sophisticated resin wicker loveseat. Its overstuffed cushions invite you to lie back and doze in the sun, while weather-resistant materials throughout prevent the loveseat from becoming dull and damaged. What's more, you also get two charming accent pillows with your purchase.

