Boll & Branch’s Sitewide Sale Includes This Editor-Favorite Bath Towel and More Spring-Ready Linens

It’s often the case that just when you think you’ve found a certain product you seemingly can’t live without, something even better comes along. This could happen with any number of things, be it a new coffee machine you ordered, a laundry detergent you decided to try on a whim, or a cooking ingredient that takes your recipes to the next level. Linens are not excluded from this list. If you think the brand and materials behind the sheets you sleep on or the bath towels you use don’t make much of a difference, you’ve never tried Boll & Branch. This is the company behind some of our editors’ favorite organic soft goods, so we had to point out that they’re currently hosting a sitewide spring sale. Now through April 10, you can save 20 percent on every item when you enter code SPRING20 at checkout! After just a few days of using any of our top picks below, we’re confident that you, too, will be a full-blown Boll & Branch convert.