Home Depot’s Fourth of July Sale Has the Best Deals on Appliances, Patio Furniture, and So Much More

Let’s face it — home upgrades are never cheap. Whether you’re looking to do something big like replace an outdated major appliance or simply want to invest in some quality tools for your home, these purchases can end up costing you a pretty penny. However, there is an easy way you can save big on these purchases: holiday sale events. By now you’re aware that with most big holidays come equally as big sales, making these weeks some of the best times of the year to save on big home spends — the Fourth of July is no different. In fact, now through July 4th you can on things like appliances, tools, outdoor furniture, and more during The Home Depot’s Red, White & Do More Sale. With thousands of items on sale, scouring through the site to find the best deals can be time-consuming — so we did it for you. Keep reading to check out the best Home Depot Fourth of July deals you can miss.