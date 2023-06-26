Newsletters
News
appliances
News
Outdoor Furniture

Home Depot’s Fourth of July Sale Has the Best Deals on Appliances, Patio Furniture, and So Much More

Sarah M. Vazquez
Sarah M. VazquezCommerce SEO Editor
Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order).
Follow
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

Let’s face it — home upgrades are never cheap. Whether you’re looking to do something big like replace an outdated major appliance or simply want to invest in some quality tools for your home, these purchases can end up costing you a pretty penny. However, there is an easy way you can save big on these purchases: holiday sale events. By now you’re aware that with most big holidays come equally as big sales, making these weeks some of the best times of the year to save on big home spends — the Fourth of July is no different. In fact, now through July 4th you can on things like appliances, tools, outdoor furniture, and more during The Home Depot’s Red, White & Do More Sale. With thousands of items on sale, scouring through the site to find the best deals can be time-consuming — so we did it for you. Keep reading to check out the best Home Depot Fourth of July deals you can miss.

1 / 13
Hampton Bay Haymont 3-Piece Steel Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set
Home Depot
$189.00
was $599.00

At almost 70 percent off, this Hampton Bay outdoor bistro set is one of our favorite deals Home Depot is offering this holiday. Featuring two dining chairs (with included cushions!) and a matching dining table, this counter height set is a stylish yet durable find thanks to its wicker woven design and steel frame.

Buy Now
2 / 13
Nexgrill 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill
Home Depot
$299.00
was $549.00

When you think of Fourth of July deals, chances are there's one product that comes to mind: a grill. And the best deal we've come across is one this gorgeous Nexgrill 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill. Featuring stainless steel and porcelain-coated steel materials, an Even-Heat system that ensures consistent temperature across the entire surface, and a foldable prep shelf, you can get this beauty for $250 less this holiday!

Buy Now
3 / 13
Frigidaire 22.6 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator
Home Depot
$1998.00
was $2999.00

French Door refrigerators are notoriously pricey, but right now you can save over $1000 on this best-selling Frigidaire model. Wrapped in a gorgeous stainless steel finish, this fridge offers a 22.6 cu. ft. capacity, an in-door water/ice dispenser, and a built-in air filter to keep undesirable odors at bay, among other showstopping features!

Buy Now
4 / 13
RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit
Home Depot
$199.00
was $299.00

Outfit your tool collection with this must-have six-piece set from RYOBI. A great set for anyone looking for essentials, it comes with a drill, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, a multi-tool, and an LED light. With a $570 value, you can score all these pieces for just $199.

Buy Now
5 / 13
Whirlpool 24 in. Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel Top Control Built-In Dishwasher
Home Depot
$598.00
was $929.00

Has your dishwasher seen better days? Upgrade it this July 4th with this smart Whirlpool find. Wrapped in a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, this three-rack design offers more than enough space for ample cleaning and a top-control design for a button-free face that adds style to your kitchen.

Buy Now
6 / 13
RYOBI Walk Behind Push Mower & String Trimmer
Home Depot
$499.00
was $598.00

A high-power lawnmower and string trimmer for just $500? Talk about a deal! This RYOBI set comes with two top-rated lawncare must-haves that'll ensure you have the best landscaping on the block.

Buy Now
7 / 13
Oklahoma Joe's 21.5 in. Blackjack Charcoal Kettle Grill
Home Depot
$269.00
was $299.00

For a small-space-friendly charcoal grill, opt for this Oklahoma Joe pick. A Home Depot bestseller, this durable rust-resistant grill features an adjustable smokestack and 360° air intake to deliver reliable temperature control, simple cleanup thanks to its porcelain-coated cooking grate, and a large side shelf that provides ample space for food prep, tools, and serving.

Buy Now
8 / 13
StyleWell Kendall Cove 4-Piece Steel Patio Conversation Set
Home Depot
$479.00
was $599.00

How cozy does this chat set look? The StyleWell Kendall Cove 4-Piece Conversation Set comes with everything you need for a great time outdoors with friends and family, including a loveseat, two chairs, and a coffee table.

Buy Now
9 / 13
Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Home Depot
$349.00
was $469.00

Dyson's OG, the classic V8 stick vacuum, is perfect for every day quick pickups thanks to its lightweight design. Although it might not look heavy-duty, this machine has a detangling motorbar head that picks up pet hair and long strands without a hitch. When you're finished, simply hook the V8 back into its wall-mounted dock, and your housework is done.

Buy Now
10 / 13
Samsung 30 in. 5 Burner Freestanding Gas Range
Home Depot
$698.00
was $999.00

If you need a new stove, this Samsung range has your name on it. Its elevated design and slim control panel give it a modern look while its dual ring burner, integrated griddle, and large 6.0 cu. ft. oven makes it a cooking powerhouse.

Buy Now
11 / 13
Nexgrill 29 in. Barrel Charcoal Smoker
Home Depot
$199.00
was $229.00

Looking to add a smoker to your outdoor setup? Check out this Nexgrill option. Offering the versatility of grilling and smoking all in one convenient machine, this steel wonder's offset box can be used as a smoking chamber or an efficient cost savings grill zone for small meals.

Buy Now
12 / 13
LG 5.0 cu. ft. Stackable Front Load Washer
Home Depot
$698.00
was $1099.00

This LG Front Load Washer features LG 6Motion technology that uses up to six different wash motions, each designed to get clothes cleaner and help them last longer, a spacious drum, and a stackable design — all at a $400 discount.

Buy Now
13 / 13
Powerplay 1800 PSI 1.4 GPM Spyder Electric Pressure Washer
Home Depot
$127.49
was $169.99

There's nothing more satisfying than giving your deck or backyard a good powerwash. Right now, you can save 20 percent on this top-rated Powerplay pick, complete with 1800 psi, multiple tools, and a compact design complete with four-wheel 360-degree steering for easy maneuvering.

Buy Now
 

How-To Toolkits