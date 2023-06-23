Newsletters
These Stylish Space-Saving Solutions from One of Our Favorite Brands Are Up to 50% Off Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
If your social media feed has been anything like mine over the past couple years, home organization videos pop up constantly. The TikTok algorithm keeps peppering me with videos of people getting their homes into pristine, neat condition — and every time I see someone turning their space into an uncluttered, perfectly labeled oasis, I add it to my saved videos in the hopes of applying their organizational hacks to my own place. However, even though I like to keep my things tidy, quality decluttering tools are often a bit pricey — especially if you buy in bulk to overhaul your whole space.

However, when Apartment Therapy editors turned me onto one of their favorite organizational brands, Joseph Joseph, I realized that I didn’t have to break the bank to get the neat, space-efficient apartment of my dreams. And right now, they’re having an enormous sale of up to 50 percent off on dozens of items that will help you finally replicate the look of all of those organized spaces you see online. Read on for our 12 favorite (majorly discounted) items!

1 / 12
CupboardStore Set of 4 Pan Lid Holders
Joseph Joseph
$9.60
was $12.00

We all have that teetering tower of pot and pan lids sitting in a kitchen cabinet, taking up a good amount of real estate on the shelf. With these adhesive pan holders, you can make use of the inside of the door instead and instantly make your cabinets more functional.

Buy Now
2 / 12
Nest Lock 5-piece Multi-size Container Set
Joseph Joseph
$24.00
was $30.00

Random, unmatched food storage containers use up a surprising amount of space in my cabinets, but I’m definitely getting this 10-piece set that nests into each other to solve that problem. Plus, when they actually are holding food, the set has leakproof and stackable lids that’ll save room in the fridge, too.

Buy Now
3 / 12
CupboardStore Expandable Shelf
Joseph Joseph
$12.00
was $15.00

Adding an extra shelf in your cabinets and doubling the surface area is always a good idea. This expandable one is an especially fantastic option because it can be adjusted to fit any size that you’re working with.

Buy Now
4 / 12
Expanding Cookware Organizer
Joseph Joseph
$17.60
was $22.00

Yet another expanding organizational tool — it can go from 12 to 22 inches depending on your needs. You don’t have to rifle through your cluttered drawer of pots and pans anymore once you get this nifty item that makes everything easy to find. The wire dividers are adjustable, too!

Buy Now
5 / 12
DrawerStore Compact Knife Organizer
Joseph Joseph
$11.20
was $14.00

This tool has the added benefit of making your drawers more decluttered and safe. This compact knife organizer can hold up to nine knives of varying lengths — the top tier is for the smaller-sized knives and the lower is for the larger ones.

Buy Now
6 / 12
Extend Expandable Dish Drainer
Joseph Joseph
$27.50
was $55.00

This isn’t your average dish-draining rack — it also expands to best fit the size of your space! Or, it can change its length depending on how many dishes you want to fit in it at one time. Water won’t get trapped in it, either, since it’s designed with raised ribs and a sloped base that funnels it towards the draining spout.

Buy Now
7 / 12
CupboardStore Compact Tiered Organizer
Joseph Joseph
$12.00
was $15.00

Whether it goes in your pantry, cabinet, or right there on the counter, this tiered organizer not only gives you more vertical surfaces — so you can see all your food items without forgetting they’re there in the back — but it also has a drawer underneath for things you might not want to put on display.

Buy Now
8 / 12
CupboardStore Under-shelf Storage 1.3L Container Set
Joseph Joseph
$18.00
was $30.00

I’m sure most of us have seen those videos on social media of influencers transforming their pantry by ditching the original packaging that their food comes in for a set of aesthetically pleasing, clear containers. Well, this item takes that to a whole new level by giving you the same look and making the most of the space by utilizing the area under the shelf.

Buy Now
9 / 12
Viva Large Cosmetic Organizer with Removable Mirror
Joseph Joseph
$36.00
was $45.00

Who says you’ve got to keep the organizing to the kitchen only? You can declutter your vanity drawers with this equal parts sleek and effective makeup organizer that ​​has both deep and shallow compartments for every cosmetic product you own. Plus, there’s a large drawer on the bottom and a removable mirror with magnification on one side.

Buy Now
10 / 12
Flex Wall Toilet Brush
Joseph Joseph
$15.00
was $25.00

You can save some valuable floor space with this wall-mounted toilet brush. “These brushes don’t gather dirt in the bristles as with conventional brushes, they don’t drip and the pots are very easy to remove and clean,” one reviewer praised. “These brushes also bend to get up under the rim very nicely.”

Buy Now
11 / 12
DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Organizer
Joseph Joseph
$9.60
was $12.00

We love this totally transformative cutlery organizer — contributor Lisa Freedman has sworn by it for years. “The system is basically perfection,” she wrote. “It somehow holds all of my butter knives, small and big forks, and small and big spoons. Eight of each! Plus a few little bonus items.”

Buy Now
12 / 12
DUO Under-shelf Spice Rack
Joseph Joseph
$7.50
was $15.00

With this nifty under-the-shelf spice rack, you can see everything you need while saving tons of space. Plus, installation is no hassle at all, since it uses adhesive (that can hold an impressive amount of weight, I might add).

Buy Now
 

