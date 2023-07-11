Newsletters
5 Hot Deals You Shouldn't Miss from Our Place's Summer Sale (Including the Always Pan!)

Alyssa is a freelance writer, editor, and stylist living in New York.
published about 4 hours ago
Amazon Prime Day might be monopolizing a lot of the attention right now (and for good reason — the deals are epic), but there are actually tons of other sales to shop this week, including one of our favorites: Our Place. It’s no secret that our team is obsessed with the pretty and practical cookware company — between their versatile Ovenware Set, the tag-team duo that is the Cast Iron Always Pan and Always Pan, and their good-for-everything Perfect Pot, we can undoubtedly say that the brand has earned a permanent spot in our kitchens — and our hearts (aww).

And here’s the best news: For a limited time, Our Place is running a sitewide summer sale that will help you stock up on favorites (or try something new), all at a steep discount. Starting today, July 11, you can take 20 percent off nearly the entire Our Place collection, including mainstays like the Perfect Pot and Always Pan 2.0. Although some of the brand’s newer releases, like the Cast Iron Hot Grill and Wonder Oven, are excluded from the sale, there are still plenty of worthwhile deals to snag. So what are we shopping for? Well, we’re glad you asked. Here’s what we suggest adding to your cart, and fast — we have a feeling these deals won’t stick around for long.

Always Pan 2.0
$150.00

Ahh, the pan that launched 1,000 love letters. Perfect for the beginner home cook or anyone who is short on kitchen space, the Always Pan is an internet sensation for good reason. It was created to help you master an impressive 10 different cooking tasks, including frying, sautéing, steaming, searing, braising, boiling, and more. The 2.0 version of the pan, an editor favorite, combines all the standout features of the original, plus notable improvements in the form of a more durable nonstick coating and more even heating. Bonus: It doesn’t hurt that it’s gorgeous enough to bring from stove to table during your next dinner party.

Perfect Pot
$130.00
was $165.00

You may not want to think of it just yet, but fall is just around the corner — and with it, fall cooking! If you're partial to a stew or soup once the temperatures drop, you need the Perfect Pot on your team. This do-it-all design is just as versatile as its pan counterpart, functioning as six different cookware pieces, including a Dutch oven, sauce pot, roasting rack, steamer, strainer, and braiser. It can hold up to 5.5 quarts, making it the perfect size for big-batch cooking and smaller meals alike. It’s even oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can go from searing meat to slow roasting in one fell swoop.

Night + Day Carafe
$90.00
was $125.00

Hot take, but people who own water carafes are just very classy. This too could be you, thanks to Our Place's sale and their sleek Night + Day Carafe. Designed with the same versatility as the rest of their iconic pieces, this modern marvel can hold and filter any beverage, from iced coffee to water and wine. All three hues (blue, pink, and beige) are on sale, so feel free to choose the one you'll feel happiest seeing when you open your fridge.

Night + Day Glasses
$38.00
was $50.00

Beautiful glassware is one of those everyday indulgences that will seriously up the style in your kitchen. Our Place's Night + Day glasses are as versatile as they sound — they're perfectly proportioned, with a 12-ounce capacity that makes them ideal for cold brew, mocktails, and even wine, if you're feeling ambitious. Each hand-blown glass is made of recycled materials and available in six stunning shades, though the Turmeric (the sunny yellow shade) is the only one included in the brand's summer sale.

Tiny Bowls
$25.00
was $35.00

These petite picks may seem too small to be functional, but we think you'll be surprised just how much use you get out of them. Our team loves them for creating a mise en place while cooking or as a means of laying out additional toppings or spices during a meal. The entire collection stacks seamlessly atop one another, so you can display them beautifully on your open shelving without worrying that they'll topple over.

This post originally appeared on Kitchn.

 

