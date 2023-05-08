Newsletters
News
Decor & Accessories
News
Rugs & Carpets

10 Rugs That’ll Instantly Brighten Up Your Space for Summer (They’re Up to 75% Off!)

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published about 5 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Elaine Musiwa

Even if you’re a neutral color purist, you have to admit that the vibrance of spring and summer has the power to radically improve your mood — and I’m not merely talking about the greenery and sunshine of the outdoors. There’s much to be said for lightly (or heavily) redecorating your space in tandem with the seasonal shifts, like indulging in heavier fabrics and jewel tones when fall arrives or swapping your blackout curtains for breezy linen window treatments when March rolls around. One of the easiest and quickest ways to refresh your space is to invest in a new rug. And it’s not as difficult as you might think! Simply roll up and stow away your out-of-season floor covering, and opt for a cheery, multicolored replacement from Rugs USA. Right now, the retailer is offering up to 75 percent off of tons of beautiful styles fit for every space. Our 10 favorite finds are not only perfect for the summer months, but they’ll keep your home looking current for years to come.

1 / 10
Multi Flower Power Area Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$188.60
was $471.80

Make a statement with this eye-catching multicolored rug, which Rugs USA shoppers say receives tons of compliments. The rug features a kaleidoscopic floral motif and is sure to make your office or living area feel more joyful. It's also great quality and notably handwoven from 100 percent wool.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Kallie Washable Tiled Area Rug, 5' 3" x 7' 6"
Rugs USA
$113.90
was $284.80

We'll take a washable rug whenever we can get one, so we highly recommend this simple checkered piece if you want to avoid spot-cleaning. We're sure you know that checked prints have been very in-fashion for the past couple of years, so this is the perfect rug to invest in to make your home look ultra-modern. Its beige-and-white color scheme prevents the piece from looking too busy, though.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Beige Native Collage Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'7"
Rugs USA
$114.50
was $286.50

Sporting an intricate pattern that hides stains well, this pet-friendly rug promotes cottagecore vibes and a serene atmosphere. It's the perfect accompanying piece for a nature-inspired bedroom or nursery, and its durable fibers will hold up splendidly under heavy foot traffic. You'll also have no issue cleaning this accessory thanks to its low-maintenance construction.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Anette Block Striped Area Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$145.20
was $363.00

For a more boho aesthetic, opt for this neutral colorblocked rug. Customers say it not only looks amazing, but it's also a breeze to vacuum. You can also choose to include a standard or premium quality pad underneath, with one reviewer noting that the latter option makes this rug feel incredibly soft and luxurious.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Esmeralda Washable Transitional Area Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$145.00
was $362.50

A vintage style will also never go out of fashion, so you can't go wrong with this faded black-and-ivory piece. It, too, is machine washable, not to mention super durable. Whether you have pets, small children, or a lot of roommates, the Esmeralda model will hold up splendidly. You'll also find that it's lightweight and low pile, which is good if you ever move to need or otherwise store the rug.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Multi Vibrant Moroccan Diamond Shag Rug, 5’ x 8’
Rugs USA
$281.90
was $705.00

Rugs USA has a lot of Moroccan-inspired designs, all of which are especially fitting for summer. We love this multicolored piece in particular because of its vibrant and natural look. The plush, hand-tufted rug is adorned with an imperfect diamond print, which manages to tie a space together without making it look too neat. And like most of this retailer's rug offerings, it comes in multiple shapes and sizes.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Maren Hazy Swirls Area Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$93.30
was $207.50

If your living space feels bare and cold, this swirl-print rug will work wonders. Its beige color scheme is warm and homey while still maintaining a contemporary appeal. The rug is plush and soft, too, not to mention easy to style because of its neutral tone. At under $100, it definitely feels more expensive than it is.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Clouded Impressionism Area Rug, 5' 3" x 7' 7"
Rugs USA
$129.50
was $323.90

For a sophisticated setup, we suggest this impressionist rug, which is nothing short of a masterpiece. It's a solid choice for the dining room or a child's bedroom, as the rug's hazy multicolored print will detract from any spills or stains. This is also one of Rugs USA's more durable options, so snag it now while the sale lasts.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Kamilah Easy-Jute Washable Checkered Area Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$225.00
was $500.00

In case you weren't aware, Rugs USA has its own line of "easy-jute" products, including this stylish, diamond-printed piece. Basically, unlike a lot of regular jute rugs, this one completely resists stains and spills, plus it won't shed! You can simply run it through the wash every now and then but otherwise enjoy the rug's chic design and effortless construction.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Pearl Contemporary Mars Area Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$89.40
was $223.50

Adorn your apartment with something truly unique, namely this contemporary, orb-printed rug. It has a pleasant color scheme of ivory, beige, and blush, and depending on where you're standing, you might notice a slight sheen reflecting off of its fibers. Customers also say it's lightweight and doesn't shed — two more major pluses.

Buy Now

Follow Topics for more like this

Follow for more stories like this

 

How-To Toolkits