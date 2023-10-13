The Brand Behind Our Favorite Suitcase With a Built-In Closet Just Dropped a Backpack Version (It’s on Sale!)

Solgaard’s Lifepack Endeavor is a cleverly designed backpack that can hold a whole lot more than you’d expect. It has a removable built-in closet system, made out of Solgaard’s own durable Shore-Tex fabric. It boasts the ability to hold seven days’ worth of stuff (27 liters compact; 35 liters expanded), including clothes, toiletries, and tech. The Endeavor has a drop-proof 16″ laptop pocket that’ll keep your computer safe from damage. The backpack also has four secret compartments for important travel documents, a wrinkle-proof spot for papers, a protected pocket for glasses or sunglasses, and a specific pocket dedicated to cable storage. It also has a water-resistant bottom, so you don’t have to panic if you accidentally put your backpack down in a puddle, and plush shoulder straps that make it easy to lug around all day. You can get this backpack in six different colors and two sizes (medium or large).

