10 Luxe Patio Finds from Terrain That'll Instantly Refresh Your Space for Spring (They're Up to 60% Off!)

Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published Now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Credit: Lana Kenney

For many of our readers (and editors), furnishing the home is a time-intensive but endlessly fun project. There’s something addicting about being on the hunt for the sofa of your dreams or the dining table that ties the entire room together. The only problem is, you eventually end up finding that perfect piece, and the chase is over. You could simply move on to decor or, better yet, furnish your outdoor area now that it’s spring. It doesn’t matter if you’re working with an expansive backyard or a tiny terrace; outfitting your open-air space can be just as exciting as styling your interior. One place you’ll definitely want to check out during your search is Terrain, the brand behind some of the most elegant — albeit pricey — outdoor furniture we’ve seen. Now, however, you can shop a number of their pieces for up to 60 percent off during their spring sale. These made-to-last table, seating, and decor finds are sure to elevate your home’s exterior right in time for the warm weather.

1 / 10
Grove Teak Three Seat Sofa
Terrain
$2998.95
was $3198.00

Low-quality patio furniture tends to become dull over time, but you won't experience that problem with Terrain's Grove collection. This three-seat sofa sports plush, sun-proof fabric cushions that'll retain their comfort and boho-chic aesthetic, even after prolonged exposure to the elements. We love the sofa's roomy construction and relaxed silhouette, too.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Palladio Reclaimed Teak Dining Bench
Terrain
$594.95
was $798.00

Although this teak bench was made with dining in mind, you can easily place it anywhere in your garden to create a tranquil little sitting area amid nature. Situate it under your favorite shady tree or next to a pond if you have one. The bench gives off a slightly antique vibe but will hold up splendidly in any outdoor environment.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Dome Top Medium Lantern
Terrain
$44.97
was $98.00

No outdoor space is complete without some ambient lighting. Illuminate yours with one or two of these dome-top lanterns, which are on sale in an eye-catching red color. Both the small and medium sizes are more than half-off right now, and because the lantern houses a candle instead of a bulb, it'll give your backyard a cozier feel.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Grove Teak Dining Table
Terrain
$1678.95
was $2198.00

The Grove collection also includes this slatted teak dining table, which can comfortably seat up to six people if you pair it with the matching chairs. It's the perfect addition to any deck or veranda for open-air dining, as well as an accessible gathering spot for friendly hangouts. The table's thin but sturdy legs are also widely spaced, so you get plenty of room to spread out.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Low Cross Leg Fire Pit
Terrain
$274.95
was $368.00

Some spring evenings might still be chilly, so this low-profile fire pit will allow you and your loved ones to remain outside comfortably. The iron pit is prone to rusting over time, but that'll only add to its rustic appearance. What's more, you'll definitely want one of these in your backyard come s'mores season.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Grove Teak Chair
Terrain
$1119.95
was $1298.00

Whether you want an accent piece to accompany your three-seater sofa or have limited square footage to work with, this cushy armchair should be your go-to. Its wide seat and back cushions give you plenty of room to lean back and chill out, while the yarn belting behind offers optimal support. The chair also works for both outdoor and indoor use.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Hanging Bird Bath or Feeder Bowl
Terrain
$29.95
was $58.00

We're huge fans of double-duty products, so we had to highlight this hanging decor piece that can function as both a bird bath and feeder. No matter how you choose to use it, the glass and metal accessory is a great way to invite some feathered friends into your yard. The best part is that you don't have to mount it to a wall; simply hang the feeder onto a strong-enough branch, and you're all set.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Grove Teak Coffee Table
Terrain
$524.95
was $698.00

The Grove dining table also comes in coffee table form, which is ideal for a more casual setup. This piece comes up at just the right height for holding snacks, mosquito-repelling candles, table lamps, and other outdoor accessories. You might even adorn it with some outdoor plants if your space naturally lacks greenery.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Copper Fire Pit with Tray Top
Terrain
$1719.95
was $1998.00

For a more contemporary-looking addition to your patio, we recommend this stunning copper fire pit, which comes with its own matching lid. This handmade accessory might patina over time, but you can easily remove any flaws with regular copper-cleaning products. The pit also includes a wrought iron grate that keeps your burning logs visible.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Grove Teak Two Seat Sofa
Terrain
$2098.95
was $2198.00

Any small outdoor space would benefit from a loveseat such as this one, which makes for a great napping spot under some shade. Much like the other furnishings in its collection, the two-seater won't sustain any serious damage from sunlight or rain thanks to its outdoor foam cushions and solid teak frame.

Buy Now

