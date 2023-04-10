10 Luxe Patio Finds from Terrain That’ll Instantly Refresh Your Space for Spring (They’re Up to 60% Off!)

For many of our readers (and editors), furnishing the home is a time-intensive but endlessly fun project. There’s something addicting about being on the hunt for the sofa of your dreams or the dining table that ties the entire room together. The only problem is, you eventually end up finding that perfect piece, and the chase is over. You could simply move on to decor or, better yet, furnish your outdoor area now that it’s spring. It doesn’t matter if you’re working with an expansive backyard or a tiny terrace; outfitting your open-air space can be just as exciting as styling your interior. One place you’ll definitely want to check out during your search is Terrain, the brand behind some of the most elegant — albeit pricey — outdoor furniture we’ve seen. Now, however, you can shop a number of their pieces for up to 60 percent off during their spring sale. These made-to-last table, seating, and decor finds are sure to elevate your home’s exterior right in time for the warm weather.