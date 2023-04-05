Reviewers Say This Powerful Steam Mop Makes Their Homes Feel Cleaner and Fresher (It’s on Sale for $60!)

Now that dust, pollen, humidity, and mud are more present than ever, keeping your floors in tip-top shape is of the utmost importance. Thankfully, floor-cleaning tool suggestions are abounding on this site, with our editors raving about different types of gadgets beyond the traditional mop or broom. We’re talking floor squeegees, vacuums that work atop both wet and dry surfaces, and plenty more. You might find, however, that it’s good to return to basics every now and then. Thankfully, mops have come a long way from the first shaggy iterations. There are now some pretty high-tech versions out there, mainly in the form of steam mops. We even have a list of the best ones on the market, although there are certainly others that are just as worthy of your dollar. The True & Tidy Heavy Duty Steam Mop, for instance, will leave your floors sparkling clean, and it won’t cost you a fortune.