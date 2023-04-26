Walmart Is Taking on Way Day with Huge Deals on Furniture — See Our Top Picks

This week, all eyes are on Wayfair, including ours. We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about their two-day Way Day event, including the best deals to shop first. Not to increase the pressure, but you should also know that other retailers have launched their own concurrent sales, which are also worth checking out. Specifically, we suggest heading to Walmart’s site and scoping out their discounted furniture pieces. They’ve got stylish sofas, storage-heavy sideboards, bed frames, and more going for even lower prices than usual. You could safely furnish your entire apartment without breaking the bank and find items that last you year after year, move after move. There’s a lot to sort through, so other than putting these awesome deals on your radar, we decided to help you out by sharing some of our top picks. Certain models and colors are already selling fast, so don’t wait too long before filling your cart!