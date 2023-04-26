Newsletters
Walmart Is Taking on Way Day with Huge Deals on Furniture — See Our Top Picks

published about 6 hours ago
This week, all eyes are on Wayfair, including ours. We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about their two-day Way Day event, including the best deals to shop first. Not to increase the pressure, but you should also know that other retailers have launched their own concurrent sales, which are also worth checking out. Specifically, we suggest heading to Walmart’s site and scoping out their discounted furniture pieces. They’ve got stylish sofas, storage-heavy sideboards, bed frames, and more going for even lower prices than usual. You could safely furnish your entire apartment without breaking the bank and find items that last you year after year, move after move. There’s a lot to sort through, so other than putting these awesome deals on your radar, we decided to help you out by sharing some of our top picks. Certain models and colors are already selling fast, so don’t wait too long before filling your cart!

Positano Mid Modern Sofa
$300.00
was $450.00

Striking the perfect balance between modern and classic design, this elegant sofa will instantly imbue your living space with cozy vibes. It's available in smoke gray and oatmeal, and we're sure you already spotted that it's selling for just $300. You can expect a sturdy frame and seat cushions that are on the firm side, meaning they offer plenty of support.

Manor Park Modern Slat Door Sideboard
$429.99
was $553.99

Who said storage pieces have to be boring? This slatted sideboard is positively stunning with its two-tone design and textured panels. It'll look wonderful in any hallway and serve as a great spot for extra linens or office supplies. Whether you place it in the bedroom or use the sideboard as a media console table, it's sure to receive tons of favorable attention.

Queer Eye Wynn Wingback Chair
$197.31
was $240.00

For some of the most fashion-forward furniture finds at Walmart, you have to check out their Queer Eye line. Case in point: This sophisticated faux leather chair is available in either white or caramel brown. With elements like a winged back, tufted center detailing, and out-turned wooden legs, there's plenty to admire about this comfy accent piece.

Mainstays Hillside Nightstand
$60.00
was $79.00

It's natural for your bedroom to be the most expressive room in the home. If yours already looks busy with decor and mementos, it's good to introduce some simpler pieces. For that, we recommend this minimal nightstand, which is available in four neutral finishes. It sports a traditional silhouette and features one drawer, plus there's also an additional shelf for personal items underneath.

Better Homes & Gardens Nola Etagere Bookcase
$109.00
was $138.00

We're nothing short of transfixed by this ornate gold-toned bookcase. It has five spacious glass shelves for decor, books, plants, and more, and you can be confident that its strong metal frame will hold everything securely. If you want something a bit less flashy, you can also opt for the same bookcase in matte black, which is more subtle but just as chic.

Allewie Velvet Upholstered Bed Frame, Queen
$199.98
was $229.98

Continuing with the "glam" theme, we just had to show you this opulent velvet bed frame, which boasts a tall, tufted headboard. Regardless of whether you cop the bed in black, emerald green, or Barbie pink, it's bound to become the focal point of your most personal space. Customers say it's also super easy to assemble and incredibly fun to style.

Glass Coffee Table with Lower Shelf
$98.99
was $199.99

Clear acrylic and glass coffee tables are all over social media, and we totally get the appeal. This piece is perfect for any modern space, though we do suggest you steer clear if you live with kids. In addition to its glass surface, the table features a matching shelf underneath for extra storage. Just picture how nice it would look adorned with some flowers and magazines.

Aiho Dining Table Set for 4
$139.99
was $255.99

If you want to switch up your dining space and try something different from the traditional table and chair set, try this bench seating set, instead. It gives off a rustic farmhouse sensibility and might make you more excited for leisurely breakfasts. The table and benches' glossy wooden surfaces are also a breeze to clean.

DHP Cooper Sofa
$235.00
was $350.00

Calling all small space dwellers: If you have a hard time fitting a full-sized couch into your tiny living room, you should have no trouble with this compact sofa. Though it might be more narrow than most, the Cooper sofa is still plenty comfortable to sit on thanks to its plush pocket coil seat cushions. It looks great in gray linen and even more mesmerizing in green velvet.

Coby 3-Drawer Dresser with Shelf
$103.00
was $189.00

Although it looks quite unobtrusive, this three-drawer dresser stands apart from many others in its category because it also has an open shelf underneath its surface. This little area is ideal for displaying framed pictures and jewelry trays while the closed drawers do the heavy lifting storage-wise. The drawers also slide out seamlessly, which is a welcome change if you've ever dealt with stubborn ones.

