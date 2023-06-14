Newsletters
10 Space-Saving Finds from Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale

Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team.
published yesterday
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Whenever someone asks me where they can buy stylish and affordable furniture, Wayfair is easily the first place that comes to mind, regardless of whether I’m writing for AT or talking to a friend. And this holds true even when the retailer isn’t hosting a huge savings event! Still, we’ll happily take any sale we can get, and the beloved home goods retailer never fails to deliver. Case in point: Now through June 20, Wayfair is holding its Big Furniture Sale, during which you can save as much as 60 percent on just about everything. And don’t let the name of this event fool you — it might be a big sale, but there are numerous pieces to shop for in small spaces. Stock up on a new dining room table, accent chair, nightstand duo, and so much more. There are hundreds of pieces to sort through. To help you narrow down your search, we rounded up 10 of our favorite picks that customers also can’t get enough of. There’s something here for every room of the home.

Bouie Upholstered Sofa
According to numerous positive customer reviews, the Bouie sofa strikes the perfect balance between firm support and soft comfort. You won't feel like you're sinking into its wide cushions, making this living room staple great for all kinds of activities, from working to napping. No matter which of the four colors you pick, the sofa's button tufting and mid-century modern flair make it a true statement piece.

Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
The most important thing about a dresser is that it's able to accommodate a lot. The next most important thing? That it's as sleek and modern-looking as the Helmick dresser. It goes without saying that this bedroom must-have can hold a ton in its six roomy drawers. The furnishing manages to be capacious without being bulky, and it'll never look out of place no matter which room you place it in.

Aaron 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
Even with limited floor space, you should have no problem incorporating the Aaron sectional into your living room. This pared-back piece lets you sprawl out without making the surrounding area feel cramped, plus it comes in four sophisticated colors. We love the cream upholstery in particular, but you can also spice up this otherwise simple sofa by opting for the blue or rust shade.

Ebbert Trestle Dining Table
For tiny apartment dwellers who want a dining table but aren't able to house a traditional rectangular one, we say go for something round. Specifically, something like this rustic wooden table, which is perfect for those after a cozy farmhouse vibe. You can seat up to four around its expansive surface. The table also sports a sturdy pedestal base that'll easily support your entire dining spread.

Davina Storage Bench
Extra seating that doubles as storage? Sign us up — especially if it comes in the form of this chic upholstered bench, which you can place just about anywhere. Whether you want to be able to sit while putting on your shoes in the foyer or have some square footage to spare at the end of your bed, this versatile tufted number is a great choice. What you choose to store inside is completely up to you!

Flynn 2-Drawer Nightstand
One of Wayfair's most popular bedroom furnishings, the Flynn nightstand has nearly 6,500 five-star ratings, with reviewers praising its durable construction and modern appearance. They also say it's the perfect size, neither too large nor too small, and can hold quite a lot. If you love the mid-century modern aesthetic, this find is for you.

Somerton Stool, Set of 2
In theory, acrylic shouldn't look glamorous, but the Somerton stool proves otherwise. This gold-toned, steel-legged piece arrives in a set of two for under $300, so you can nicely spruce up your bar or breakfast area without breaking the bank. The two stools also feature a curved seat, making them supremely comfortable to sit in.

Gaige Vegan Leather Armchair
The key feature of any good armchair is substantial seat depth that allows you to truly lean back and relax. The Gaige chair has that, not to mention plenty of other shop-worthy qualities. Its vegan leather material looks authentic and expensive, and the button tufting on the backrest adds even more visual interest. The chair's tall arms also look cool and hug you as you curl up so that no limbs spill over the sides.

Melle Upholstered Bed, Queen
At first glance, you might wonder what makes the Melle upholstered bed good for small spaces. Sure, it's beautiful with its tufted velvet fabric and gold-toned frame. Look closer, however, and you'll see that this piece offers tons of underbed storage, which is great for stowing away heavier linens and out-of-season clothes. What's more, the foam-filled headboard provides tons of comfort, even if you sit back without a pillow.

Eoghan Lift Top Coffee Table
Here at AT, we're suckers for a coffee table (or any furniture piece, for that matter) with hidden storage. This lift top coffee table takes that concept to the next level. Not only does its main surface pop up to reveal a singular cavernous compartment, but you also get an added level underneath that houses two large drawers. Suffice to say, your living space will always feel organized once you introduce this brilliant piece.

