Outdoor Furniture
Outdoor Space

West Elm’s Outdoor Furniture Sale Is Full of Stylish Picks for Any Size Patio — See Our 10 Favorites

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
published yesterday
Just a few weeks ago, West Elm put on a massive Memorial Day sale, and for those that didn’t get a chance to get their hands on some discounted items, the retailer is offering yet another stunning sale on all of its outdoor furniture — which is perfect timing, really, because we’ve officially crossed into the season when we all want to spend as much time as possible soaking up the sun. However, a homey and comfortable — and stylish, depending on your priorities — outdoor space is vital to being able to stay outside and not tire of it too quickly. 

Now, everyone is working with something different when it comes to outdoor spaces — you could have a spacious yard, a small balcony, a deck, a pool, or some mixture of all of the above. With this in mind, there are also a bunch of other things you need to take into consideration when nailing down what furniture you want to place outside (i.e. if it can withstand the elements). Luckily, editor-loved brand West Elm has a number of quality pieces for bargain prices right now — and we’ve selected the best 10 items available to instantly turn your patio into the perfect hang-out spot this summer.

Portside Outdoor Folding Bistro Table (27")
West Elm
$269.10
was $299.00

Oftentimes, portability is key when it comes to outdoor furniture, and if that’s what you’re looking for in your patio decor, this foldable bistro patio table is a must. You're able to stow it away when not in use and move it from place to place with no trouble!

Woven Coir Striped Doormat
West Elm
$19.99
was $29.00

A doormat is one of the first things people see when they come to your home, and this handcrafted, mold- and mildew-resistant one will instantly give them a sense of your modern design style.

Sundown Outdoor Table Lamp (12")
West Elm
$89.99
was $200.00

If your outdoor entertaining takes place in the evening, you know the importance of good lighting. This slim, rechargeable lamp is perfect for small spaces, or any patio area where you want just a little bit of extra light while you curl up with a book.

Reflected Diamonds Indoor/Outdoor Rug
West Elm
$296.65
was $349.00

A solid outdoor rug is hard to find — on top of withstanding the elements, it has to hold up with a lot of foot traffic. West Elm has plenty of quality options that’ll hold up and totally transform your space. This shed- and weather-resistant rug in particular has a standout pattern that’ll pair well with any design style. Plus, it’s reversible, so if one side gets dirty, you can flip it over in a pinch.

Volume Outdoor Square Storage Coffee Table (36")
West Elm
$399.20
was $499.00

We at AT love a good 2-in-1, and this super sleek storage coffee table is no exception. The top opens up to provide ample space for all of your outdoor items, from pool gear to towels to gardening tools.

Slope Indoor/Outdoor Lounge Chair
West Elm
$359.20
was $449.00

This artisan handwoven chair looks just as stylish indoors as it does outdoors — with its sloped back and low frame, it’s instantly elevated beyond your usual wicker seating. Whether it’s sitting beside your pool or at a dining table, this lounge chair is weather-resistant and has a stainless steel frame, so it’ll last no matter where you put it.

Portside Outdoor Rectangle Coffee Table (50.5")
West Elm
$404.10
was $449.00

Perfectly rustic looking, the Portside Table looks just the right amount of weathered, but you don’t have to worry about it wearing down — it’s highly moisture-resistant, so it’s ideal for placing your drinks and food on top of it.

Southport Outdoor Dining Chair (Set of 2)
West Elm
$299.99
was $599.00

We’ve all seen the classic Windsor chair — and odds are it was in a kitchen or dining room. However you can take this modern version of a timeless classic outside — and to get a set of two for just $300? You can’t pass up that deal.

Saratoga Outdoor Stacking Dining Chair (Set Of 2)
West Elm
$143.20
was $179.00

This isn’t your typical plastic chair — coming in gorgeous, muted sage or cement finishes, the Saratoga set is easy to store and able to stack on top of one another. With the eye-catching slatted back, these chairs are just as chic as they are practical.

Diamond Brim Indoor/Outdoor Rug
West Elm
$339.15
was $399.00

This rug's boho-neutral pattern is certain to liven up your patio’s ambiance — and the flatweave is reversible, and weather-resistant yarns make it a breeze to clean.

