West Elm’s Outdoor Furniture Sale Is Full of Stylish Picks for Any Size Patio — See Our 10 Favorites
Just a few weeks ago, West Elm put on a massive Memorial Day sale, and for those that didn’t get a chance to get their hands on some discounted items, the retailer is offering yet another stunning sale on all of its outdoor furniture — which is perfect timing, really, because we’ve officially crossed into the season when we all want to spend as much time as possible soaking up the sun. However, a homey and comfortable — and stylish, depending on your priorities — outdoor space is vital to being able to stay outside and not tire of it too quickly.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
Now, everyone is working with something different when it comes to outdoor spaces — you could have a spacious yard, a small balcony, a deck, a pool, or some mixture of all of the above. With this in mind, there are also a bunch of other things you need to take into consideration when nailing down what furniture you want to place outside (i.e. if it can withstand the elements). Luckily, editor-loved brand West Elm has a number of quality pieces for bargain prices right now — and we’ve selected the best 10 items available to instantly turn your patio into the perfect hang-out spot this summer.