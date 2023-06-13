Newsletters
 Zwilling Is Celebrating Its Birthday with Huge Discounts on Staub's Classic Dutch Oven and More Chef-Quality Cookware

Post Image
Enter Prism
Credit: Zwilling

Whether you’re getting ready for BBQ season or prepping for a summer full of dinner parties, it’s always a good idea to take stock of your kitchen arsenal. If it’s in need of a refresh, you’re not alone. At Apartment Therapy, we get to test a lot of cookware from a ton of different brands, and one that always gets high marks in practically every category is Zwilling. From their top-tier knives and Dutch ovens to their bakeware, cookware, and more, Zwilling has been at the forefront of high-quality kitchen gear for as long as we can remember — and right now through June 23, you can snag some of our favorite pieces at massive discounts to celebrate the heritage brand’s birthday. 

While they’re not giving out birthday cake, Zwilling and the brands in their portfolio (including Staub and Ballarini) are selling everything you need to make one of your own, and at these prices, we’ll be adding pretty much all of the below picks to our cart. Just make sure you act fast, since these deals won’t last forever, and some of the items are already selling out fast!

1 / 10
Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Round Cocotte with Glass Lid
Zwilling
$129.99

You’ve probably seen this iconic piece of kitchen gear before — in homes and restaurant kitchens alike — and for good reason. The enameled cast iron on this cocotte provides superior heat retention and distribution, but unlike the classic model, this one features a borosilicate glass lid that lets you monitor food as it cooks. Plus, there’s no seasoning required, so you can start cooking right out of the box.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Staub Cast-Iron 10-Inch Grill Pan
Zwilling
$119.99
was $243.00

Backyard cookout season is here, folks, and even if you don’t have a grill, you can still bring the flavors of BBQ cooking to your kitchen with this cast-iron grill pan. The grilling grooves drain fat away from whatever you’re searing and provide picture-perfect sear marks on steaks, filets, burgers, and veggies. And, since it’s so gorgeous, it doubles as a serving platter.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Zwilling Pure Paring Knife, 4-Inch
Zwilling
$31.00
was $54.99

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need a massive knife block full of different-sized blades to make great meals at home. While having a bunch of knives is undoubtedly cool, you really just need a sturdy chef’s knife and a good paring knife — and this 4-inch paring knife from Zwilling is tough to beat. It features an ice-hardened blade that gives the knife exceptional durability and corrosion resistance, and the comfortable handle means you’ll be able to peel, slice, and make precision cuts all day long.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Staub Cast Iron Fry Pan Set
Zwilling
$90.00
was $179.99

If you’re a fan of vintage-style cookware, you need to pop this cast-iron frying pan into your cart ASAP. It features a beautiful wooden handle with a hanging loop so you can prominently display it in your kitchen — plus, since it’s heat-safe, you don’t have to worry about burning your hand when you grab the handle. (Been there.) The tight-fitting glass lid lets you monitor your food as it cooks, and the highly conductive cast-iron construction holds heat for a long time, so it keeps your food warm when you bring it to the table.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Zwilling Madura Plus Slate 8-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan
Zwilling
$49.99

For everyday cooking, reach for this 8-inch aluminum nonstick frying pan. It’s good for everything from whipping up breakfast omelets and searing fish filets to making stir-fry dishes, sautéing veggies, and more. And, it’s also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup and oven-safe up to 300 degrees Fahrenheit for finishing your favorite dishes. (Did someone say melted cheese?)

Buy Now
6 / 10
Zwilling Clad CFX Ceramic Nonstick Sauce Pan
Zwilling
$109.99
was $137.00

In terms of kitchen workhorses, one of the best pieces of cookware you can invest in is a solid, high-quality saucepan. This stainless-steel model from Zwilling comes with a tempered glass lid that seals in moisture and lets you keep a close eye on whatever you’re cooking, and the double-riveted design means you’ll never have to deal with wobbly handles down the road.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Zwilling Clad CFX 11-Inch Nonstick Stainless Steel Saute Pan
Zwilling
$60.00
was $139.99

If you’re short on space and could only fit one or two pieces of cookware into your kitchen, this stainless-steel nonstick pan is one of the pieces we’d recommend. Oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, you can use this pan and its tight-fitting lid to sear, sauté, steam, bake, braise, and stir fry — and you can bring it right to the table for serving. Plus, the PFA-free ceramic nonstick coating is 50 percent longer lasting and three times more durable than Zwilling’s previous nonstick coating.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Clad CFX Stainless-Steel Nonstick Stew Pot
Zwilling
$62.00
was $139.99

Everyone needs a big stock pot — whether it’s for shellfish boils, homemade stock, steaming tamales, or pretty much anything — and this one from Zwilling hits all our marks. The stainless-steel construction heats evenly and is built to last, and it’s compatible with all stovetops, including induction.

Buy Now
9 / 10
11-Inch Grill Pan
Zwilling
$32.00
was $69.99

For indoor searing and grilling, you can’t go wrong with this affordable, easy-to-use grill pan from Ballarini. Its thick, cold-forged aluminum body makes for fast, efficient, and even heating — that means fewer burnt spots and more uniformly cooked food. Plus, you won’t have to worry about cleanup, since it has a special coating that makes food particles and burnt-on bits fall right off.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Tesoro Blender
Zwilling
$105.00
was $149.99

No kitchen is complete without some sort of blender, and this sleek, straightforward table blender from Ballarini definitely makes the grade. With 10 variable speeds, three preset programs, and durable stainless-steel blades, this 800-watt powerhouse will make cranking out smoothies, sauces, and salsas a breeze.

Buy Now

This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: Zwilling Is Celebrating Its Birthday with Huge Discounts on Staub’s Iconic Dutch Oven and More Chef-Quality Cookware

 

