 Zwilling Is Celebrating Its Birthday with Huge Discounts on Staub’s Classic Dutch Oven and More Chef-Quality Cookware

Whether you’re getting ready for BBQ season or prepping for a summer full of dinner parties, it’s always a good idea to take stock of your kitchen arsenal. If it’s in need of a refresh, you’re not alone. At Apartment Therapy, we get to test a lot of cookware from a ton of different brands, and one that always gets high marks in practically every category is Zwilling. From their top-tier knives and Dutch ovens to their bakeware, cookware, and more, Zwilling has been at the forefront of high-quality kitchen gear for as long as we can remember — and right now through June 23, you can snag some of our favorite pieces at massive discounts to celebrate the heritage brand’s birthday.