We already greeted Amazon Prime Day earlier this year, but if you didn’t get a chance to partake in the massive savings, you’ll be happy to learn that it’s back. The best part is, you don’t need to wait until October 10 and 11 to score shop-worthy discounts on goods for the entire home, from tech to organization essentials. There are plenty of early deals to check out, starting right now! You can still access some of them if you’re not a Prime member, but we still recommend signing up if you haven’t already (even if it’s just for the 30-day trial period). Members get so many exclusive deals and free two-day shipping, though, so it’s totally worth it. Although the biggest markdowns haven’t arrived yet, we still found some amazing home deals below that you don’t want to miss. That includes both big-ticket items and everyday essentials, as well as products from top brands, including Dyson, Apple, and more.