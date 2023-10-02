Newsletters
Amazon Just Launched Early Prime Day Deals on Bissell, Le Creuset, and Apple — Get Them Before They Sell Out

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published yesterday
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Credit: Carina Romano

We already greeted Amazon Prime Day earlier this year, but if you didn’t get a chance to partake in the massive savings, you’ll be happy to learn that it’s back. The best part is, you don’t need to wait until October 10 and 11 to score shop-worthy discounts on goods for the entire home, from tech to organization essentials. There are plenty of early deals to check out, starting right now! You can still access some of them if you’re not a Prime member, but we still recommend signing up if you haven’t already (even if it’s just for the 30-day trial period). Members get so many exclusive deals and free two-day shipping, though, so it’s totally worth it. Although the biggest markdowns haven’t arrived yet, we still found some amazing home deals below that you don’t want to miss. That includes both big-ticket items and everyday essentials, as well as products from top brands, including Dyson, Apple, and more.

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
$109.59
was $123.59

You'll never have to think about renting a bulky carpet cleaning machine after you pick up this small but mighty upholstery cleaner. A TikTok favorite, this device steam cleans rugs, carpets, sofas, armchairs, and car seats, and its dual spray and suction function makes sure stains are gone for good.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
$99.00
was $129.00

We're certain someone in your circle has AirPods on their holiday wish list, so snag them now for nearly 25 percent off. Although there are lots of cheaper dupes on the market, nothing beats the real thing. The second generation pods are perfect for those who are averse to sticking silicone tips inside their ears; this pairs rests easily without causing discomfort, and the sound quality is unmatched.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, 5.5-Quart
$299.99
was $419.95

Ah, the ubiquitous Dutch oven. Fall is here, and this pot is perfect for all those cold-weather meals, like hearty stews, soups, and roasts — plus it’s also great for baking a loaves of bread. This iconic piece boasts superior heat retention and Le Creuset’s easy-care enameled interior, which doesn’t require seasoning. It's also available in a range of sizes and beautiful colors.

Crest Supreme Bright 3D Whitestrips, 21-Pack
$43.70
was $59.99

If you've ever seen someone with really nice, white teeth and wondered how they got them to look like that, there's a good chance they used Crest Whitestrips. That's how popular these are — and for good reason! You get 42 strips in this kit (21 for your top teeth and 21 for the bottom row) and you'll see a noticeable difference after just one use.

TEMPUR-Adapt 3" Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Queen
$226.21
was $419.00

This top-of-the-line mattress topper is worth it for the improved sleep it provides. It's built to adapt to your body no matter how you sleep — on your back, side, stomach, or moving all around — and relieve pressure so you don't wake up sore. Best List editor Britt tested it on her bed and found it to be a serious upgrade.

DASH SmartStore Stirring Popcorn Maker
$29.74
was $34.99

This electric popcorn maker is a step above the rest because it has a spinning mechanism that keeps popcorn kernels moving so you don't end up with any burnt ones. Its domed lid does double duty as a large serving bowl, and because the box includes a lid that seals into place, you can easily store leftover popcorn (and not worry about trying to eat it all in one night).

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
$19.99
was $39.99

This 3rd Gen Fire TV Stick allows you to turn any TV into a smart TV by connecting to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and a ton of other popular streaming apps. The model also comes with an upgraded Alexa Voice Remote complete with TV controls, meaning no more fumbling with multiple remotes to change channels or switch apps. A dream!

LINSY HOME Console Table
$89.99
was $119.99

Open-concept console tables like this one give you plenty of storage and decor options. Use it in your living room to display art, plants, and decorative trays, or make it a designated storage space in your entryway (for shoes, boots, keys, and mail), dining area (for extra dinnerware), or living room (for bins and baskets). The table comes in four different finishes, so you can go as rustic farmhouse or sleek modern as you want.

Pyrex Freshlock Food Storage Container 10-Piece Set
$33.99
was $39.99

This 10-piece Pyrex container set includes round and rectangular borosilicate glass containers with coordinating tight-fitting lids. The durable glass won’t absorb flavors, so you can store prepped meals, snacks, or marinades without compromising your dishes. Best of all, the containers stack easily and are dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe.

Honey-Can-Do 3-Tier Rolling Cart
$62.98
was $98.99

Although this black steel rolling cart would certainly fare well in your living room — where it could hold books, plants, photos, or decor — it shines brightest in the kitchen. It's the right height to function as a moveable counter, so you can use it as a work area when you're making dinner or as a storage spot for dinnerware, pantry items, and appliances.

Bissell Crosswave HF3 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum
$199.99
was $299.99

There’s no need to buy a separate mop and vacuum when you have the Bissell Crosswave handy. This tool is perfect if you don’t have much space to spare and have several different floor types like hardwood, tile, or carpet. What's more, the two-in-one machine is quiet, cordless, and super lightweight. Really, vacuuming and mopping couldn't get any easier.

Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows, Set of 2
$36.59
was $60.99

These fluffy, 100-percent cotton pillows have been AT favorites for quite a while. In addition to being some of the coziest pillows on Amazon, their no-shift construction makes them super durable. The gel memory foam fill also makes these pillows an excellent choice for hot sleepers and those in warmer climates.

De'Longhi Air Fry Oven
$149.95
was $221.76

Air fryers became so ubiquitous so quickly that a lot of brands seemingly started releasing versions where the design clearly hadn't been carefully considered. That's definitely not the case with De'Longhi's oven air fryer, which looks like it belongs in a professional chef's kitchen. In addition to air frying, this product can toast, bake, broil, grill, defrost, reheat, and keep food warm. There's no better time to snag it than right now, while it's on major sale.

Linenspa Mattress Protector, Queen
$16.99
was $19.99

Keep your mattress safe from spills and stains for just $17 with the help of this soft protector. It functions like a fitted sheet, so once it's in place, it won't budge. This find also protects against allergens and dust mites, and we think it's an absolute must for people with pets or small children. After all, it's much easier to invest in one of these than it is to invest in a new mattress.

Dreo Portable Electric Space Heater
$72.24
was $84.99

The weather is finally beginning to cool down, so why not invest in a quality (and affordable) space heater? This compact, oscillating space heater from Dreo is as stylish as it is functional with its convenient remote control, readable thermostat settings, and portability. It's also super quiet, so you won't have to deal with extra noise as you stay warm — especially if you live in a small space.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
$239.48
was $299.99

One of the newer robot models from the experts at iRobot, the Roomba 692 is one of their smartest and most powerful robot vacuums ever. It has all the bells and whistles, including dirt detection, adaptive navigation, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. And at under $250, this is a steal!

Brita Water Filter Pitcher with 1 Standard Filter
$14.99
was $22.79

No matter how good your tap water tastes, this Brita filter will make it taste much better. It can hold up to 5 cups of water and can be stored in your fridge or on your counter, depending on how you like the temperature of your water. The filter greatly reduces the amount of lead, chlorine, mercury, and other unwanted materials in your water. Plus, a built-in light on the top of the pitcher reminds you when to change it.

