Home Depot Is Taking on Prime Day With a Huge Sale on Furniture and Decor — See Our Top Picks

Britt Franklin
Britt Franklin
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
published yesterday
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Credit: Carina Romano

With the weather finally changing, chances are you’re ready to give your home a sweet fall flip. While major sale weekends are out of the way (for a while) and Amazon Prime Day hasn’t arrived yet, that doesn’t mean there aren’t great savings out there to help you upgrade your home on a budget. For instance, Home Depot is offering amazing deals on furniture, decor, and lots of small space-friendly finds during Decor Days.

Now through October 9, you can score up to 50 percent off mirrors, storage solutions, and more at Home Depot. Even better, if you’ve been on the hunt for new furniture, there are sofas, beds, ottomans, patio seating, and tons of indoor and outdoor options available. With thousands of items on sale, it can be overwhelming to sort through it all. Fortunately, we’ve scoped out the offerings and picked out some of our favorite home finds already. Take a look at our picks in case any strike your fancy, and shop the entire sale here.

1 / 10
Serta Calgiri 3-Seater Armless Convertible Tuxedo Sofa
Home Depot
$171.70
was $202.00

This simple and versatile convertible sofa is just what you want for any small space, from a tiny living room or bedroom to a studio apartment. It folds flat to become a bed (or a lounge zone) and is available in multiple fabric colors.

2 / 10
2-Step Plastic Project Stool Ladder
Home Depot
$34.98
was $43.67

For a heavy-duty, no-frills option, choose this sturdy step stool made by Gorilla Ladders (one of the most clever ladder brands around). This one is lightweight and easy to take out or stow away, which is exactly what you want out of a step stool. Plus, it has these smart little holsters built into it that hold tools such as tape measures and screwdrivers, which will come in handy the next time you're assembling furniture.

3 / 10
Dazone Purple Armchair and Ottoman
Home Depot
$150.39
was $187.99

Give yourself a place to put your feet up with this accent chair and ottoman combo. The two modern pieces come in four color options and can be used together or as two separate chairs when you need them to. Their high-density foam cushioning makes for a comfy seat, too.

4 / 10
Large Foldable Plastic Trolley Crate in Blue and Aqua
Home Depot
$35.92
was $71.84

The durable and collapsible trolley cart is ready to do all the hard work for you. It can hold groceries, cleaning supplies, and so much more to give your arms a break from any hefty loads. It's especially handy if you live in a walk-friendly city or neighborhood as you can take it with you whenever you leave. Additionally, because it's convenient folds flat, you can also store it easily or pack it into your car to help you out while you're on the go.

5 / 10
Harper & Bright Designs Queen Linen Wood Frame Platform Bed
Home Depot
$404.51
was $569.99

If storage in your bedroom is at a premium, shopping for pieces that do double (or even triple) duty is a must. This unique platform bed does just that — at face value, it looks like a luxe tufted design that would bring comfort and beauty to your bedroom, but one quick look underneath reveals a convenient lift-top frame that allows you to store off-season clothes and other extras out of sight.

6 / 10
Keenyah Brown 6-Tier Kitchen Baker's Rack
Home Depot
$150.60
was $167.34

The distressed wood look of this baker's rack may catch your eye, but its large storage areas — which include metal mesh cabinets and a deep silverware drawer — are what will make you say, I need this in my home. It's sturdy enough to hold a microwave and other bulky appliances, and has adjustable feet pads to ensure stability.

7 / 10
Fera Gray Storage Ottoman
Home Depot
$102.68
was $175.99

This ottoman is perfect for tucking away all the clutter and knick-knacks that accumulate in any (okay, every) room. Its 35-inch width is compact yet versatile, which makes it perfect for guest rooms, kids' playrooms, or common living areas.

8 / 10
Tvilum 3-Drawer Shoe Cabinet
Home Depot
$170.02
was $203.97

For fans of the sleek design of the TRONES shoe storage cabinets but need something with a little more space, this Tvilum shoe cabinet is a fantastic solution. Holding up to 21 pairs of shoes and featuring a modern Scandi design, this cabinet measures less than 10 inches, making it a great fit for tight spaces.

9 / 10
Home Decorators Collection Medium Arched Natural and Black Rattan Cane Mirror
Home Depot
$94.50
was $189.00

Another unexpected place to find lots of rattan accents? Home Depot. This wall mirror adds a touch of boho to modern design with an arched frame that makes a subtle statement. The larger size means it’ll make any space feel a little bigger — even your windowless entryway.

10 / 10
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Home Depot
$199.99
was $274.99

If you want to keep your space squeaky clean but don't have the time to do so, the iRobot Roomba does all the work for you with the push of a button or the sound of your voice. The wifi-enabled vacuum is equipped with Alexa and the iRobot HOME app, so you can schedule a cleanup for your carpets and hardwood floors as often as you’d like. It also features an edge-sweeping brush to get into crevices, and its advanced sensors help the device navigate around corners and stairs and under furniture.

