Home Depot Is Taking on Prime Day With a Huge Sale on Furniture and Decor — See Our Top Picks

With the weather finally changing, chances are you’re ready to give your home a sweet fall flip. While major sale weekends are out of the way (for a while) and Amazon Prime Day hasn’t arrived yet, that doesn’t mean there aren’t great savings out there to help you upgrade your home on a budget. For instance, Home Depot is offering amazing deals on furniture, decor, and lots of small space-friendly finds during Decor Days.



Now through October 9, you can score up to 50 percent off mirrors, storage solutions, and more at Home Depot. Even better, if you’ve been on the hunt for new furniture, there are sofas, beds, ottomans, patio seating, and tons of indoor and outdoor options available. With thousands of items on sale, it can be overwhelming to sort through it all. Fortunately, we’ve scoped out the offerings and picked out some of our favorite home finds already. Take a look at our picks in case any strike your fancy, and shop the entire sale here.