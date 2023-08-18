10 Can’t-Miss Deals to Shop This Weekend, Including Macy’s, Ashley, and Casper
If you ask anyone whom you consider to have good style where they got their home decor or the super comfy accent chair in their living room, chances are that person will tell you they got it on sale. After all, being a thoughtful shopper entails not only knowing what you want and where to buy high-quality pieces but also holding out until those pieces are marked down, then snagging them at a great discount. But hunting down truly good deals takes patience, and sometimes you simply don’t have much time to browse. No need to stress — we’ve compiled the best home sales to hit up this weekend, whether you’re in the market for a new mattress or some stylish new dishes. Some of these are early Labor Day deals, while others last for a shorter time. In any case, have a look below to see what marked-down finds you can check off your shopping list.
Macy’s
You can always count on Macy’s to dish out the good discounts, and this weekend is no exception. Their clearance section is unparalleled — you can save anywhere from 25 to 70 percent off select items. Although there are products for every room of the home, we tend to gravitate toward the kitchen section, where you’ll find priceless small appliances like this KitchenAid countertop oven. It has nine preset functions and makes at-home cooking a breeze. Best of all, it’s $50 off!
Umbra
Now through Aug. 20, Umbra is hosting their Off to College sale, where you can save on all kinds of small-space goodies, including dish drying mats, wall hooks, and mini trash cans. We especially love Umbra’s Bellwood collection, which has every type of jewelry and makeup organizer you could possibly need, such as this tiered number. Right now, you can snag this stylish piece for less and upgrade the look and functionality of your vanity.
Ashley
Ashley decided to shower us with early Labor Day deals, meaning you can already shop home furniture for up to 45 percent off. Among the standouts: the comfy Discota sofa, which sports buoyant foam-filled cushions, soft neutral upholstery, and cozy accent pillows. You can also browse dining tables, beds, and so much more. See our top picks from the sale here.
Amazon
Amazon’s college deals are here for a limited time, and there sure are plenty. You can shop everything from compact kitchen tools to fashionable bedding, but we’re hung up on the storage section. Optimize your space for less with finds like this snazzy gold desk organizer, which has plenty of room for pens, folders, notebooks, and more. It’s currently 20 percent off and available in five pretty colors.
Casper
Casper is one of our favorite destinations for all things bedding, and now through Sep. 12, you can save 20 percent off sitewide. We’re big fans of their pillows, blankets, and furniture, but you’d be remiss not to check out (and potentially snag) one of their mattresses, too. The Original Casper mattress, for example, is made of top-quality memory foam that conforms to the body to eliminate sore spots and boasts AirScape technology, which increases airflow during sleep. And, it’s more than $200 off!
Luna
Another bedding retailer, Luna is perhaps best known for their weighted blankets, such as this classic cooling cotton number. You can get the blanket — and everything else on the site — for 20 percent off using code LABORDAY20 at checkout. Many sizes and colors are already sold out, but you can still buy this blanket in the 15-pound and 20-pound weights. Although it’s filled with glass beads, the blanket is machine washable and great for everyday use.
EffyDesk
Working from home is certainly convenient, but sitting in front of the computer doesn’t come without discomfort and body aches. Stretch your legs without having to leave your monitor with one of EffyDesk’s standing desks. Now through Sep. 15, you can shop them for 15 percent off with code SCHOOL15 and achieve an efficient and comfortable workstation at home. This particular desk comes in four different tabletop sizes and its height is customizable.
Mattress Firm
Now through Oct. 3, Mattress Firm is offering up to $700 off select mattresses, and you can get a King bed for the price of a Queen, plus a free adjustable base with your order. They have so many different brands to choose from, including Serta, which makes this budget-friendly plush mattress. Whether you want something on the firm side or a bed that won’t cause you to overheat during the night, you’re bound to find it among their discounted items.
ESPRO
ESPRO makes travel mugs like you’ve never seen before. To be specific, not only do their two portable presses hold coffee and keep it warm (or cold) for hours on end, but they also make your coffee to-go in only four minutes. Better still, you can save 40 percent off both travel presses, including this P1 Travel Coffee Press, through Aug. 30 when you use code TRAVEL40 at checkout.
Haand
Haand’s biannual Seconds Sale is live once again, meaning you can save up to 45 percent off beautiful, one-of-a-kind dishware through Aug. 25. Note that items are selling fast, so you’ll want to act now to grab a Skali coupe salad plate or one of the many other offerings still available. Some items might have minor blemishes or discoloration, but they’re still impeccably made and sure to dress up any dining setup.