One of Our Favorite Sources for Luxe Bedding & Bath Essentials Is Having a Huge Winter Sale — Shop These Editor-Approved Picks

Christmas is just around the corner, which probably means you’re in the throes of the most frenzied shopping period of the year. This is especially true if you have yet to complete your gift shopping, but not all hope is lost. If there’s one silver lining amid the chaos, it’s that some retailers are hosting winter sales and still shipping in time for Christmas. One of them is Boll & Branch, the brand behind many of our editors’ favorite bedding and bath linens. They’re currently offering 20% off orders of $200 or more when you use code WINTERDREAM at checkout. Plus, you get free delivery on orders placed before 2 p.m. EST tomorrow! The sale is sitewide (except for a few products), so you can score discounts on everything from sheets to bath towel bundles to loungewear. They’d all make wonderful gifts, but we also think you’ll want to keep a few of our top picks below for yourself. A lot of the bestsellers are going fast, so take advantage of the deals while they’re still in stock!