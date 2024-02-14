The Under-the-Radar Furniture Site We Love Is Having a Huge Sale on Sofas (And You Can Save an Extra 10% with Our Exclusive Discount!)

The long weekend ahead means lots of sales to pick from, and if you’re in the market for new furniture, you’ll want to pay close attention to catch the best deals. Many editor-favorite brands boasting high-quality home goods have already kicked off their Presidents’ Day savings, including Edloe Finch, the sister brand to Albany Park. Though this Black-owned company is known for its super-chic sofas, it also has a variety of furniture for nearly every room in the home. You’ll find chairs, bed frames, coffee tables, and more to refresh any space with sophisticated flair. Even better, select Edloe Finch furniture for your bedroom, dining room, and living room is currently discounted for the holiday weekend.



Now through Feb. 27, shoppers can get up to 35% off stylish, best-selling furniture, no code required. AT readers can also use the code AT10 at checkout for an additional 10% off sofas and sectionals, even on top of the Presidents’ Day sale prices. Check out my favorite picks below that include a stylish sleeper sofa, a classic rattan bed, and a trendy accent chair. And that’s just the beginning: You can see that and more when you shop the entire sale here.



Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Presidents’ Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our new Deals & Steals newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.