The Under-the-Radar Furniture Site We Love Is Having a Huge Sale on Sofas (And You Can Save an Extra 10% with Our Exclusive Discount!)

published yesterday
The long weekend ahead means lots of sales to pick from, and if you’re in the market for new furniture, you’ll want to pay close attention to catch the best deals. Many editor-favorite brands boasting high-quality home goods have already kicked off their Presidents’ Day savings, including Edloe Finch, the sister brand to Albany Park. Though this Black-owned company is known for its super-chic sofas, it also has a variety of furniture for nearly every room in the home. You’ll find chairs, bed frames, coffee tables, and more to refresh any space with sophisticated flair. Even better, select Edloe Finch furniture for your bedroom, dining room, and living room is currently discounted for the holiday weekend.

Now through Feb. 27, shoppers can get up to 35% off stylish, best-selling furniture, no code required. AT readers can also use the code AT10 at checkout for an additional 10% off sofas and sectionals, even on top of the Presidents’ Day sale prices. Check out my favorite picks below that include a stylish sleeper sofa, a classic rattan bed, and a trendy accent chair. And that’s just the beginning: You can see that and more when you shop the entire sale here.

Tribeca Velvet Sofa
Edloe Finch
$1194.00
was $1500.00

Velvet sofas have been the crown jewels of the interior design world for the past few years, and for good reason. Few furnishings look as decadent and ornate as the Tribeca Velvet Sofa, which sparkles with its gem-green upholstery and hardwood legs. Luxe lines and foam cushions only add to the sofa's alluring appearance.

Mira End Table (Brass)
Edloe Finch
$82.00
was $97.00

You can score the chic Mira End Table for under $100 any time of the year, but it's been marked down even further for Presidents' Day. At 20 inches tall, the solid wood table features brass accents and a gorgeous boho-inspired top for an eye-catching addition to your space.

Adalyn Lounge Chair
Edloe Finch
$509.00
was $679.00

Almost more of an art piece than a functional object, the Adalyn Lounge Chair features a rustic wooden frame with ultra-sharp angles. It's Danish design at its finest, proving once again that simpler is oftentimes better. Don't think you have to sit rigidly in this chair, though; comfy cushions provide plenty of support.

Ashbury Sleeper Sofa
Edloe Finch
$784.00
was $989.00

Bring the sleepover back with this cozy sleeper that unfolds to accommodate a guest. The modern-style sofa has a minimalist wood frame and timeless design. It's available in this gorgeous heather gray or a charming olive velvet.

Quinn Coffee Table (Beehive)
Edloe Finch
$251.00
was $295.00

This simple coffee table is an Edloe Finch bestseller. Understated yet fashion-forward, the side-by-side drawer and shelf give plenty of storage, and the honeycomb pattern is just adorable.

Jessica Dark Grey Dining Chair, Set of 2
Edloe Finch
$219.00
was $299.00

This pair of sleek dining chairs will bring a touch of MCM flair to your table. The Jessica Dining Chairs are upholstered with a linen blend fabric that's easy to clean and rest atop sturdy solid wood legs for comfort.

Park Bouclé Sofa
Edloe Finch
$899.00
was $1389.00

Small-space dwellers will love this sofa for its easy, no-tools-required assembly and the fact that it arrives in boxes made for maneuvering through tight spaces. But beyond that, it's a splendid sofa that offers lasting comfort because of its foam-and-feather-filled cushions. As for style, well, the bouclé upholstery and brass-toned legs speak for themselves.

Bali Dining Table
Edloe Finch
$259.00
was $349.00

The Bali Dining Table is a unique Edloe Finch piece with solid bentwood legs and a walnut veneer top. While it's small-space-friendly, this sleek table is spacious enough to seat up to four people with ease.

Nora Dining Chair, Blue (Set of 2)
Edloe Finch
$266.00
was $313.00

These mid-century modern dining room chairs are functional and great looking. The steel frame contrasts nicely with the velvet seat and rattan back to create a retro, mixed-medium look. Plus, right now you can get the set of two for less than $300!

Albany Sofa (Olive Velvet)
Edloe Finch
$849.00
was $1259.00

If you're looking for your next showstopper, look no further. The Albany Sofa is refined and understated, not to mention perfect for a relaxing day in. Three seat cushions provide ample space for friends — or you can stretch across by yourself. Soft green velvet outfits a sturdy wooden frame, creating a timeless style.

Maha Geo Nightstand
Edloe Finch
$254.00
was $325.00

If you're looking for a small accent piece to complete your bedroom, then the Maha Geo Nightstand might be the one for you. It looks simple, but the chic geometric pattern makes a definite style statement.

Lyra Cane Rattan Bed
Edloe Finch
$1109.00
was $1395.00

Who doesn't love rattan? This rattan bed frame adds a stylish, textural twist to your space, and with the built-in wooden slats to support the mattress, you don't even need a box spring. Talk about major savings!

