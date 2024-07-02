Beat the Summer Heatwave with This 3-in-1 Portable AC Unit (It’s on Major Sale!)
If you live in a home with central cooling that you actually have control over, consider yourself very lucky. Personally, I miss the days when I could adjust the thermostat in my parents’ house if I woke up feeling too hot or too cold. When I moved to New York City, that was a luxury I gave up upon moving to an apartment with a radiator system, which kept my bedroom toasty year-round. But really, no matter where you live, unforgiving summer temps call for an AC unit ASAP. A fan simply isn’t going to cut it, so your options are either a window AC or a portable model. The former is a solid choice, but if you want something more far-reaching that won’t obstruct your window, go with the latter. Portable AC units can get pretty pricey, but you can always count on QVC to have good deals on just about everything you need for your home. That includes the Keystone 13,000 BTU portable air conditioner, which is currently marked down a whopping 62%.
What Is the Keystone Portable Air Conditioner?
The most important feature to consider about this portable AC unit is its 13,000 BTU power. This is relatively high compared to many other units, which usually go up to 12,000 BTU. As a result, the Keystone AC can cool down areas of up to 450 square feet at once, which is equal to roughly two bedrooms or possibly more, depending on how big your apartment is. In addition to its powerful cooling abilities, the unit also has a fan feature with three speeds, as well as a built-in dehumidifier, which removes 2.95 pints of moisture from the air per hour. You’ll also find the machine easy to set up; once its exhaust hose is securely fixed to stay outside a window, you’re essentially ready to start using the unit. A remote control with batteries is also included in your purchase.
Why You’ll Love the Keystone Portable Air Conditioner
Even if you live in the tiniest of apartments, you’ll find that the Keystone AC doesn’t take up a lot of space. It measures just 28 inches tall and 17 inches wide, so you could easily slide it into a corner and almost forget it’s even there, save for the fact that your room will feel refreshingly cold. QVC also advertises the unit as being pretty quiet, which is another quality that prevents this machine from being too obtrusive. And if you find the cooling mode to be too powerful on certain days, you can always switch over to the fan mode to maintain airflow without the icy temperature. As for the dehumidifying aspect, that’ll no doubt come in handy for spaces like the bathroom. The feature will prevent towels and bath mats from remaining damp after you’ve showered, especially if your bathroom doesn’t have a fan.
Something else that excited us about this portable AC is the fact that it comes with a window venting kit. This makes setup and placing the exhaust hose out the window super easy. With other units, you usually have to tear up a cardboard box and duct tape a piece of it to the window to prevent hot air from coming in despite the hose. But the window venting kit, coupled with the included remote, makes this product infinitely more convenient than other models in its category.
Now that the AC unit is marked down so heavily, there’s no telling how much longer it’ll stay in stock. As a result, you’ll want to snag yours fast and enjoy cool, sweat-free days all summer long.
Buy: Keystone 13,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, $229.99 (normally $609.99)