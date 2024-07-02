Beat the Summer Heatwave with This 3-in-1 Portable AC Unit (It’s on Major Sale!)

If you live in a home with central cooling that you actually have control over, consider yourself very lucky. Personally, I miss the days when I could adjust the thermostat in my parents’ house if I woke up feeling too hot or too cold. When I moved to New York City, that was a luxury I gave up upon moving to an apartment with a radiator system, which kept my bedroom toasty year-round. But really, no matter where you live, unforgiving summer temps call for an AC unit ASAP. A fan simply isn’t going to cut it, so your options are either a window AC or a portable model. The former is a solid choice, but if you want something more far-reaching that won’t obstruct your window, go with the latter. Portable AC units can get pretty pricey, but you can always count on QVC to have good deals on just about everything you need for your home. That includes the Keystone 13,000 BTU portable air conditioner, which is currently marked down a whopping 62%.