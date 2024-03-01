The “Plush” $19 Bath Towels That Shoppers are Buying on Repeat
There’s nothing better than coming across a great deal — well, except sharing it with you, dear reader. We know the difference that having a quality bath towel can make in your day-to-day life, and while we love our splurgy finds, we’re all about discovering high-quality picks at low prices. One of our favorite places to do this? Macy’s! For many, shopping at Macy’s can feel a bit luxurious, but the iconic department store is actually home to some of the best deals around. Case in point: the Hotel Collection Ultimate Mico Cotton Bath Towels.
From towels to comforters and more, we love shopping at Macy’s for soft goods, and while taking a look through the retailer’s top-notch deals, we came across these bath towels. A best-seller, they’re a mainstay at Macy’s with something of a cult following to boot — and you can currently get them for just $19 (Psst, that’s 50% off!)
What is the Hotel Collection Ultimate Micro Cotton Bath Towel?
Made of 100% cotton, this best-selling towel is a customer favorite with over 2500 five-star reviews to its name. Described by reviewers as soft, plush, and super absorbent, this Macy’s exclusive comes in at a roomy 30 inches x 56 inches, features an eye-catching jacquard border, and is available in 14 colors, so you can get you’ll find a towel that will go with any color scheme you have or plan on having. The best part? You can build a whole set! Alongside bath towels, you can pick up matching hand towels, washcloths, and bath sheets or pick up an already curated set that comes with one of each!
What Macy’s Shoppers Are Saying
“These are THE best towels, hands down. I have a set of the larger bath sheets and they are super luxurious. These towels last a long time as well, I only just recently replaced my set that I’ve had for nearly 18 years! Extremely pleased with the quality, too. They are super plush and really, really well made towels. I’ll never buy anything else.”
“Really quality towels, thick and lush, at the right price. I bought these several years ago and came back for more this year.”
“Fluffy and thick. [They] surprised me at how much they plumped up after washing and drying. So pleased!”
Now through March 3, you can pick up these towels for just $18.36 when you use the code “SHOP” at checkout. With reviews like that and a stellar price point to match, what are you waiting for? It’s time to elevate your bathroom.
Buy: Hotel Collection Ultimate Micro Cotton Bath Towel, $18.36 (normally $36)