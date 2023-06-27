Newsletters
Score Up to 35% Off Editor-Tested Sofas and More Furniture During Raymour & Flanigan’s Massive Fourth of July Sale

Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Living room with overhead wood beam decorated by blue and white plates, rust leather sofa, white cube coffee table, leather armchair with throw pillows, hanging plants, large windows, white walls
Credit: Kate Clarkson

Even with summer holidays on the horizon, the season’s hot, muggy weather is often enough to dissuade you from doing much of anything. Except for shopping, that is. There’s no better time to refresh your space or stock up on home goods for the fall months ahead than right now. With all of the deals that are currently live, you don’t want to hold off on snagging your next kitchen appliance, patio set, or piece of Le Creuset cookware for less. For additional space-elevating finds, you’ll want to get on Raymour & Flanigan’s website. We recently visited their showroom for our Personal Shopper series and found numerous living room seating pieces that are both stylish and high-quality — and now, they’re on sale! Indeed, you can find furniture for every room of the home for up to 35 percent off during the retailer’s epic Fourth of July sale. We experienced their extensive collection firsthand and know it can be a lot to sort through, so get started by checking out our top 10 picks below.

Alphie Sofa
Raymour & Flanigan
$519.95
was $799.95

The best-selling Alphie sofa was deemed our top living room pick for small spaces after visiting their store, and it's not hard to see why. It's just under 85" wide, not to mention clean in terms of both color and silhouette. As a result, the couch is perfect for those who like to mix and match new decor pieces frequently, as well as first-time apartment renters looking for a grown-up sofa.

Aversa Storage Bed, Queen
Raymour & Flanigan
$1525.15
was $1639.95

You might be averse to the idea of a low-profile bed because it means no underbed storage, but the Aversa frame solves that problem. It has two drawers built right into its platform, so you can keep out-of-season linens stowed away without sacrificing valuable wardrobe space. And it goes without saying that this bed frame is oh-so-stylish with its distressed wooden finish and headboard and footboard cutouts.

52nd Street 5-Piece Dining Set
Raymour & Flanigan
$449.95
was $599.95

This simple and contemporary five-piece dining set will never go out of style, no matter how many times you move or switch up your interior decor. You get an expansive table and four matching counter-height chairs, all sporting a rich brown finish. Each piece is elevated to just the right height if you like a more upright sit.

Mirasol Chair
Raymour & Flanigan
$1044.95
was $1099.95

Those after a mid-century modern aesthetic will no doubt appreciate the Mirasol chair, which is available in 32 different upholstery colors. Particularly of note is the tufting on the back and seat cushions, as well as the extra-wide arms. And if you happen to spill your drink, not to worry! This accent piece's durable, stain-resistant fabric is a breeze to clean.

Xavier Nightstand
Raymour & Flanigan
$161.45
was $169.95

Although the Xavier table doesn't offer as much drawer space as some nightstands, its extra-wide construction means lots of tabletop surface area for all of your bedside essentials: phone, alarm clock, glasses, water bottle, and more. We can't get enough of its crossed base and subtle croc-effect finish, plus you get 10 pretty colors to choose from.

Josette Queen Sleeper Sofa
Raymour & Flanigan
$1499.95
was $1999.95

We love that you can't initially tell that the Josette sofa doubles as a sleeper — no, not even in real life. What's more, its cushions stay fixed in place even as you lift the top up and out, resulting in a seamless pull-out bed experience. Gone are the days of wondering where to stow the loose cushions! Most importantly, gone are the days of dowdy convertible sofas, thanks in large part to this modern-looking find.

Miranda Rectangular Cocktail Table
Raymour & Flanigan
$262.00
was $349.95

Another mid-century must-have, the Miranda coffee table boasts a sleek design and stunning walnut finish. You get tons of space to display decor, not to mention two wide drawers that'll help keep your living room from looking cluttered. Small touches, like slightly out-turned legs and silver knobs, take the table's appearance to the next level.

Dillon Leather Power Recliner
Raymour & Flanigan
$854.95
was $899.95

Who says your recliner has to look like a drab grandpa chair? The Dillon model proves that you can have both infinite reclining positions and a stunning accent piece, all in one. Its subtle control panel lets you easily adjust the backrest and leg rest, while cool top-grain leather lends a sophisticated appearance. The Dillon certainly beats traditional, puffed-up recliner silhouettes.

West Canada Storage Bench
Raymour & Flanigan
$233.97
was $359.95

You can never go wrong by incorporating a storage bench into your front entryway, especially one as brilliantly made as this one. Not only does it have a comfy upholstered seat that you can take while slipping your shoes on, but you can also keep your most-worn pairs right underneath! The bench also has a fun little drawer on the side, so your keys and favorite pairs of sunnies never go missing.

Milo Reversible Sofa Chaise
Raymour & Flanigan
$1231.96
was $1599.95

The Milo sofa chaise won our Personal Shopper category of Best Reversible Sectional for obvious reasons. It's a solid choice for those who move around a lot or like to rearrange their living room layout, as you can flip the chaise to either side to make this piece either a left-hand- or right-hand-facing sofa. The Milo's tufted chenille fabric is also nothing short of a show-stopper.

