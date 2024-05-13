Newsletters

Save Hundreds on Editor-Loved Mattresses During Saatva’s Memorial Day Sale

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol SlatinskaShopping Writer
published yesterday
Neatly made bed in NYC apartment.
Credit: Erin Derby

If you’ve been looking for a new mattress, you know that most of the good ones are pretty pricey. And, unfortunately, this is one item you really don’t want to buy secondhand (unless it’s from someone you know and trust). That’s why you’re best off waiting until a big holiday sale comes around and snagging a new mattress at a discount. With Memorial Day right around the corner, many of our favorite brands have already released early deals you can shop now. That includes Saatva, which makes some of the best mattresses on the market. We’re speaking from experience; many of our editors own and love Saatva mattresses, so taking advantage of the brand’s limited-time discount is a no-brainer in our book.

Now through May 28, you’ll get $400 off your purchase when you spend $1,000 or more at Saatva. To get this amazing deal, though, you’ll need to click through this link. You don’t need us to tell you that this is an unbeatable deal you don’t want to pass up! Below, you’ll find the best mattresses to save on, along with our honest thoughts on the ones we’ve tested. Don’t wait to save big on your next big-ticket purchase.

The Classic Mattress, Queen
Saatva
$1795.00
was $2095.00

If you're familiar with our Best List, you'll know that the Saatva classic mattress won the Best Innerspring category. In addition to two durable layers of innersprings, this sag-free number has a Euro pillow top cover for plenty of cushioning. Mark, AT's director of commerce, credits this mattress with alleviating his back pain and says he doesn't foresee replacing it anytime soon. “It keeps me comfortable whether I’m sleeping on my side, back, or stomach,” he wrote. “If my last mattress was a Goldilocks, this one’s a Sleeping Beauty — it’s gorgeously crafted, comfortable, and gives me a good night’s rest.”

Saatva HD Mattress, Queen
Saatva
$2945.00
was $3295.00

Shopping for mattresses when you're plus-sized can be notoriously difficult, but Saatva is here to help. Designed specifically with larger bodies in mind, the HD mattress can support up to 500 pounds without dipping or bending. Not only that, but it also offers back and joint pain relief thanks to lumbar zone technology and a coil unit, which is designed to support the lower back in particular. As a bonus, the mattress features sturdy foam rails that prevent sagging and make it easier to get out of bed in the morning. We call that a triple win!

Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Saatva
$1595.00
was $1795.00

Particularly suited to side sleepers (but, of course, compatible with anyone), this hybrid mattress provides pressure relief with its cradling memory foam. Not only is it pain-relieving, but it also features a “LuxeCool’ system that increases airflow and draws out body heat, keeping you cool if you’re a hot sleeper.

Saatva Rx Mattress
Saatva
$2945.00
was $3295.00

The Saatva Rx is a luxury mattress specially designed for sleepers with chronic back and joint conditions such as sciatica, arthritis, herniated discs, and scoliosis. It features a unique Therapeutic Support Core that automatically adjusts to your body’s curves and movements, eliminating pressure points for better circulation and more restorative sleep. Combine that with its patented Lumbar Zone Quilting and gel-infused memory foam (designed to keep your spine in healthy alignment) and you can bet better sleep is on its way.

Latex Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Saatva
$2095.00
was $2395.00

Another solid pick for hot sleepers, Saatva's Latex Hybrid mattress boasts a hypoallergenic latex layer that promotes comfort, breathability, and coolness, even amid scorching summers. You also get a top layer of hand-tufted organic cotton for softness, as well as a coiled layer that absorbs shocks from movement. We predict plenty of undisturbed rest in your future with this one.

Loom & Leaf Mattress, Queen
Saatva
$2095.00
was $2395.00

Featuring six layers of premium memory foam (not to mention a layer of cooling gel), the Loom & Leaf mattress will hug the contours of your body and make sure no area goes without proper support. Another back-saving editor-favorite, this mattress was described by contributor Spencer as promoting a “pressure-free weightlessness that has been close to life-changing.” He added that he and his wife had never slept better, which makes sense when you consider that this mattress promotes spinal alignment regardless of whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach.

Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress, Queen
Saatva
$4095.00
was $4495.00

The Solaire is on the pricier end of Saatva's selection, but it's easy to see why when you take into account its lack of motion transfer and customizable firmness settings. Yes, you read that right: customizable firmness. This mattress comes with a remote that allows you to adjust the firmness on both sides, so it doesn't matter if you have a partner who prefers a softer feel than you. The mattress is also compatible with every type of bed and is practically guaranteed to upgrade your quality of sleep starting night one.

Zenhaven Natural Latex Mattress
Saatva
$2945.00
was $3295.00

Another adjustable option, the Zenhaven mattress features a dual-sided design that allows you to pick your desired firmness level. Specifically, one side is designated as “luxury plush,” which is softer and ideal for back and side sleepers. On the other side, you get a “gentle firm” surface that’s 18% firmer and designed for stomach sleepers who could use extra support. As its name suggests, this mattress is made of organic latex that helps promote airflow, as well as organic wool that provides top-tier comfort all night long.

