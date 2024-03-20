This Ingenious Device Will Stop You from Being a Mosquito Magnet — And It’s 15% Off During Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

“I have been using Thermacell products since the late ’90s. They TRULY work against mosquitoes… I could be in the middle of a cypress swamp with it next to me and literally see the wall of mosquitoes above me! It works THAT well! Living in South Florida, this is PERFECT to be able to enjoy your outdoor space without getting all bit up!!!” — Alicia

“We love our Thermacells and have several of them. They do a great job of creating a barrier for mosquitoes without the need for sprays. We’ve tried mosquito spray services for our yard at a considerable expense, and nothing works as great as the Thermacells. The battery can be charged with a USB cable. The refills are inexpensive, and the product works great. Highly recommend!” — Bryan

“I live in Savannah, Georgia… During most of the year, the gnats and mosquitoes are horrendous. I’ve tried bug zappers, tiki torches, rosemary bushes, and fly strips. Nothing worked, but this did. I placed it on a small table in the center of the gazebo… Bug-free, finally.” — John