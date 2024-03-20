This Ingenious Device Will Stop You from Being a Mosquito Magnet — And It’s 15% Off During Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
You might still be experiencing some dreary days, but there’s no denying that summer will be here before you know it. Although there’s much to look forward to during the warmer seasons, there’s also one inescapable nuisance that often ruins the outdoor fun: mosquitos. At least, the blood-sucking menaces used to be inescapable. Luckily, there are measures you can take to prevent them from invading your pool parties, cookouts, and other backyard hangouts. Investing in bug spray and citronella candles isn’t always enough to keep mosquitoes at bay, which is why we recommend something stronger. Specifically, we suggest picking up Thermacell’s E-Series mosquito repeller, which is currently 15% off during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. This ingenious device takes care of patio pest problems, allowing you to focus on socializing with friends, the nice weather, and all the other joys of spring. It’s no wonder our editors love it!
What is the Thermacell E-Series Mosquito Repeller?
This device is essentially a diffuser that mists odorless, harmless-to-humans mosquito repellent instead of essential oils. All you have to do is charge it using the included USB cable, pop in a cartridge, and push the “on” button. After heating up for a few minutes, the repeller will dispense an almost undetectable vapor that wards off mosquitos within a 20-foot radius of its location. Plus, one charge gets you 12 hours of misting! As a result, you don’t have to light an overpowering citronella candle, coat your skin with bug spray, or worry about breathing in toxic chemicals.
Contributor Amy said her Thermacell allowed her to read in her outdoor hammock without having to wear long pants or sleeves. She also found it to be effective in other parts of her yard. “Next, I moved the device near my gardening table, the biggest mosquito-related trouble spot for me,” she wrote in her review. “Last year I took up planting herbs and vegetables as a new hobby, but little did I know that my legs would wind up looking like I had chickenpox from so many bites… I put on a pair of shorts, grabbed the Thermacell, and got my hands dirty. I still wound up with a couple of bites, but nowhere near the usual horror show. That’s a win as far as I’m concerned.”
What Amazon Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.1/5
“I have been using Thermacell products since the late ’90s. They TRULY work against mosquitoes… I could be in the middle of a cypress swamp with it next to me and literally see the wall of mosquitoes above me! It works THAT well! Living in South Florida, this is PERFECT to be able to enjoy your outdoor space without getting all bit up!!!” — Alicia
“We love our Thermacells and have several of them. They do a great job of creating a barrier for mosquitoes without the need for sprays. We’ve tried mosquito spray services for our yard at a considerable expense, and nothing works as great as the Thermacells. The battery can be charged with a USB cable. The refills are inexpensive, and the product works great. Highly recommend!” — Bryan
“I live in Savannah, Georgia… During most of the year, the gnats and mosquitoes are horrendous. I’ve tried bug zappers, tiki torches, rosemary bushes, and fly strips. Nothing worked, but this did. I placed it on a small table in the center of the gazebo… Bug-free, finally.” — John
No matter where you live, the Thermacell is bound to help significantly reduce the number of mosquitoes flying around your outdoor spaces, if not eliminate them altogether. Now that it’s discounted during Amazon’s sale, snag a repeller or two before the temps really rise.
Buy: Thermacell E-Series Mosquito Repeller, $42.49 (normally $49.99)