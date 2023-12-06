Newsletters

Wayfair’s Holiday Sale Has Thousands of Home Items Up to 70% Off — Shop Our Top Picks

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published about 4 hours ago
living room with Christmas tree and yellow sofa and holiday decor
Credit: Wayfair

Although we cover a lot of deals here on AT, no one hosts a sale quite like Wayfair. Whenever this retailer announces a holiday shopping event or other major markdown opportunities, we always run to the site, eager to scope out the many stylish home picks. And when we say many, we mean you always have hundreds, if not thousands, of furniture, decor pieces, and other goods to choose from on the never-ending sale page. What’s more, the discounts are always hefty, meaning you can find high-quality big-ticket items for hundreds of dollars off. Wayfair’s big Holiday Sale is no exception to these rules. Now through December 13, you can save up to 70% on pieces for every room of the home, regardless of whether you’re looking for a new sofa, an entryway storage cabinet for your shoes, or a vintage-style rug that’ll elevate the look of your bedroom. If the thought of countless options seems overwhelming, not to worry — we’ve listed 10 of our top picks that’ll compliment a variety of styles and spaces, so check them out below!

Emilio Upholstered Sofa
$1499.99
was $1953.00

Currently $400 off, this living room stunner is available in nearly 40 upholstery colors and boasts extra deep seats. Able to easily blend in with a variety of styles, it also features reversible cushions and machine-washable covers for easy cleaning. The sofa can also seat three comfortably. It'll fit right in with the rest of your living room furniture and make the space feel warmer in an instant.

Alefiyah Embroidered Faux Linen Sheer Curtains, 50" x 84"
$28.99
was $86.99

If you want just a light window covering or perhaps a top treatment for heavier curtains, check out these faux linen curtains. Although they're quite sheer and simple, they have a subtle sheen and an eye-catching pattern made of a velvety fabric. Additionally, the curtains can be hung in three different ways, making them very functional no matter your window style.

Sohad Lift-Top Extendable Frame Coffee Table
$619.99
was $1199.90

It almost feels wrong to call this beautiful piece a coffee table because it's so much more. For one, it has a lift top, so you can comfortably eat, work, or read from the comfort of your couch. Plus, the table comes with three upholstered ottoman-style seats that fit compactly under its surface when not in use. And check out those spiffy gold-toned legs!

Serta Monroe Full Size Convertible Sleeper Sofa
$789.91
was $1229.50

Although it's called a sleeper sofa, this Serta number is actually closer in size to a loveseat, making it ideal for small spaces. Not only that, it's also convertible, offering a comfy sleep surface for an overnight guest or two. You'll also be happy to hear that the sofa comes with two side cushions that double as bed pillows.

Crichton Square Metal Wall Mirror
$209.99
was $345.05

This accent wall mirror is a great way to break up a dull space. It has both a round and square frame, though its simple brown wood finish prevents the piece from looking too busy. Whether you place the mirror above the fireplace or by the front door, it's sure to garner tons of compliments.

Lismore 16-Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet
$119.99
was $139.99

An easy way to make your entryway look tidier and more put-together is to organize your shoes inside a cabinet. This one is made of engineered wood and has a rustic appeal. Most importantly, it conceals up to 16 pairs of footwear behind three slatted doors, so your favorite sneakers and sandals remain out of view but within easy reach.

Velora Murphy Bed, Queen
$1639.99
was $3539.85

This smooth, modern wall bed unit comes in three easy-to-style neutral wood finishes and two sizes. Its clean wood casing and dual-piston system make it easy, reliable, and user-friendly, while the exposed metal frame offers an industrial aesthetic that's perfect for any space. Trés chic!

Arden Handmade Wool Rug, 5' x 8'
$244.00
was $790.00

There are so many good rugs on sale at Wayfair, but we were particularly drawn to this Persian-inspired piece by Birch Lane. It's available in six colorways and boasts an intricate floral pattern. Best of all, the rug is handmade from 100% wool, so you can rest assured that it'll last a long time, even amid heavy foot traffic.

Amarapal Solid Wood Dining Table
$289.99
was $725.00

Even a smaller apartment will be able to accommodate this sturdy dining table, which can seat up to four people. We can hardly believe that it's selling for under $300 considering its solid wood construction. With its two-toned design and modular silhouette, the table strikes a perfect balance between the farmhouse and industrial aesthetics.

Aat Upholstered Armchairs, Set of 2
$499.99
was $1099.80

Wayfair shoppers can't get enough of this dazzling armchair duo. At $250 a piece, each chair sports a traditional silhouette but still manages to look modern enough thanks to its oatmeal-colored upholstery and intriguing nailhead trim. Also, when you buy the set, you can instantly furnish about half of your living room with minimal effort.

