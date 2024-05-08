This Popular Wet-Dry Vac Is on Major Sale — It’ll Make Your Floors and Carpets Look Brand-New

“This is what I was looking for. We have five indoor cats that are always shedding hair. Vacuumed and cleaned my laminate and tile floors all at once. Would definitely recommend it; no more brooms or the hassle of mops!!! Super happy right now.” —Monica

“I got this vacuum as an upgrade from the previous Crosswave because my dog decided to use the plug from that one as a chew toy. I was devastated because that vacuum was just great and made cleanup so easy, but then I received this version, and holy cow! It’s simply awesome! It’s easier to maneuver, cleans far more thoroughly and quickly, and is easy to use pretty much straight out of the box. I love this thing and recommend it to anyone who has floors.” —tkg919

“I use my Bissell Crosswave every day in my kitchen and living room. I usually don’t give reviews, but I just had to give one on this product! My Bissell Crosswave is like a dream come true! It literally cuts my cleaning time in half! From vacuuming my hardwood floors to cleaning and shampooing my area rugs, there’s no need for a mop and bucket or my old carpet cleaner that was bulky and heavy. The Bissell Crosswave is one of the BEST INVENTIONS EVER!!!” —Tara