This Popular Wet-Dry Vac Is on Major Sale — It’ll Make Your Floors and Carpets Look Brand-New
We’re all about multifunctional products here at Apartment Therapy. After all, when you’re living in a small space, you want to get the most out of every new home investment. Why wouldn’t you want a toaster oven that can also air fry, toast, and steam, or a tabletop air purifier that doubles as a nightlight and white noise machine? Without a doubt, floor cleaning tools tend to be some of the bulkiest items in your storage closet. The good news? You don’t have to buy a separate mop and vacuum to get sparkling tiles and dirt-free carpets; instead, you can just pick up Bissell’s Crosswave Pet Pro wet and dry vacuum. Our editors have tested and come to love many Bissell vacuums, so they can speak to the brand’s quality and durability. Best of all, the Crosswave is currently on major sale, marked down from $330 to $250 at QVC. See why shoppers can’t stop raving about this versatile machine — and snag one for yourself while the deal lasts.
What Is the Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro Wet & Dry Vacuum?
This powerful machine clears dirt, dust, crumbs, and, as the name suggests, pet hair off floors. Its wet-cleaning function also scrubs wood, tile, and stone as it sucks up debris. Because the vacuum has a tank in the back where you add water and liquid cleaning solution (this bundle includes two bottles of solution, by the way), you’re always vacuuming and scrubbing. While the Crosswave cleans, everything gets deposited into a second tank in the front. When you’re done and you’ve emptied the dirty tank, washing the inside of the vacuum is surprisingly easy — mostly because it does a lot of the work itself. The machine comes with a tray that you pour a little water into, set the vacuum in, and run it to rinse itself out.
But what really sets this vac-mop apart is the fact that it works on rugs and carpets without making you change the brush head. All you have to do is press either the “Hard Floor” or “Area Rug” button on the handle. As it sucks up dirt and hair from soft surfaces, the cleaning formula scrubs your carpets clean, getting rid of lingering smells from pet accidents.
What QVC Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.3/5
“This is what I was looking for. We have five indoor cats that are always shedding hair. Vacuumed and cleaned my laminate and tile floors all at once. Would definitely recommend it; no more brooms or the hassle of mops!!! Super happy right now.” —Monica
“I got this vacuum as an upgrade from the previous Crosswave because my dog decided to use the plug from that one as a chew toy. I was devastated because that vacuum was just great and made cleanup so easy, but then I received this version, and holy cow! It’s simply awesome! It’s easier to maneuver, cleans far more thoroughly and quickly, and is easy to use pretty much straight out of the box. I love this thing and recommend it to anyone who has floors.” —tkg919
“I use my Bissell Crosswave every day in my kitchen and living room. I usually don’t give reviews, but I just had to give one on this product! My Bissell Crosswave is like a dream come true! It literally cuts my cleaning time in half! From vacuuming my hardwood floors to cleaning and shampooing my area rugs, there’s no need for a mop and bucket or my old carpet cleaner that was bulky and heavy. The Bissell Crosswave is one of the BEST INVENTIONS EVER!!!” —Tara
Whether you’re looking at its functionality, ease of use, or smart design, the Bissell wet and dry vacuum checks all of the boxes. Even if you’re not a pet owner, you’ll still appreciate how efficiently it cleans all kinds of floors. And there’s no better time to shop for it than right now.
Buy: Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro Wet & Dry Vacuum, $249.59 (normally $329.60)