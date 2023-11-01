Bissell’s Sold-Out, Waffle-Themed Robot Vacuum Is Finally Back In Stock, But Probably Not for Long

“Had ours for a couple of weeks, and so far it has been great. Pretty easy to get going and set up zones and get it running on a schedule. The dry side works great, and when it is mopping, it has avoided our area rugs. I’ve only had to rescue it once. So pleased with it. Perfect for cleaning up after our dog.” — Penny

“I’m a single mom, lots of pets, busy life, big piece of property where dirt and grass and muck is constantly tracked in — the floors in this place are a never-ending battle for me. Or, they WERE — until I got this Bissell!! … I ‘set it and forget it.’ It’ll turn on when I’ve told it to, cheerfully go about its day cleaning up messes, and then quietly head back to his home dock when finished. Absolute sorcery.” — Megsp22

“I already owned a small robot vacuum that ran into everything and picked up very little, so I was not super excited to try this vacuum. Boy, was I ever wrong … The best part is how little I have to do to keep my house from being overtaken by cat hair dust bunnies.” — Momnesia