Bissell’s Sold-Out, Waffle-Themed Robot Vacuum Is Finally Back In Stock, But Probably Not for Long
Here at Apartment Therapy, we see internet-famous products all the time, and part of our job is to discern whether they’re actually worth the investment. To determine this, we’ll sometimes test those TikTok-viral or seemingly gimmicky products. Other times, there’s no need, because they sell like hotcakes — or should we say, waffles. One novel household staple we recently came across is the EggoVac Robotic Vacuum and Mop by Bissell. It sold out in just a few hours the day it initially launched, but if you missed that, you’ll be happy to learn that the machine is being restocked today! Available on Bissell’s website and on EggoVac.com, this fun collab not only looks adorable (and appetizing), but it’ll leave your floors spotless regardless of whether you have hard floors, carpet, or both. Best of all, the EggoVac cleans without you having to lift a finger, and it also doubles as a mop! It might look like a waffle, but this vacuum is no gimmick.
What is the EggoVac Robotic Vacuum and Mop?
This machine was designed with parents in mind, and that’s not only evident in its waffle-themed appearance. For those with small children or pets, this two-in-one cleaning tool will be a post-meal game-changer thanks to its powerful suction, 140-minute run time, and 360-degree mapping technology. Simply use the Bissell Connect app to map out desired cleaning routes. Once the EggoVac has vacuumed, you can switch it to mop mode, during which spinning scrub pads will remove any remaining debris from sealed hard floors. You’ll also be happy to learn that the machine has a built-in sensor that helps it avoid carpets when mopping. Oh, and how could we forget? Your purchase of the EggoVac also gets you a freezer’s worth of Eggo waffles!
What Bissell Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.4/5
“Had ours for a couple of weeks, and so far it has been great. Pretty easy to get going and set up zones and get it running on a schedule. The dry side works great, and when it is mopping, it has avoided our area rugs. I’ve only had to rescue it once. So pleased with it. Perfect for cleaning up after our dog.” — Penny
“I’m a single mom, lots of pets, busy life, big piece of property where dirt and grass and muck is constantly tracked in — the floors in this place are a never-ending battle for me. Or, they WERE — until I got this Bissell!! … I ‘set it and forget it.’ It’ll turn on when I’ve told it to, cheerfully go about its day cleaning up messes, and then quietly head back to his home dock when finished. Absolute sorcery.” — Megsp22
“I already owned a small robot vacuum that ran into everything and picked up very little, so I was not super excited to try this vacuum. Boy, was I ever wrong … The best part is how little I have to do to keep my house from being overtaken by cat hair dust bunnies.” — Momnesia
If the reviews are any indication, this tough little vacuum is going to give you back a lot of the time and energy you’ve been spending with a manual vac. It’s perfect for those with busy lifestyles and even busier households, so if you fall into either camp, snag an EggoVac now before it sells out again!
Buy: EggoVac Robotic Vacuum and Mop, $150 (normally $549.99)
